In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Wide receiver Alex Mota had a big game on Friday, finishing the night with 15 carries for 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground and two catches for 88 yards and one touchdown receiving in Marion's 42-13 win over Waterloo East. On the season, Mota finishes with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). See highlights from Mota's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk's offense finished with 434 total yards in a 63-7 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday. Southeast Polk (8-1) will host Ames in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs this week. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in Detroit King's 30-14 loss to Cincinnati Moeller on Friday. Through eight games, Merrieweather has 32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and nine sacks for King (5-3) who now awaits their postseason matchup. Linebacker Ben Kueter had one catch for 36 yards and a one yard rushing touchdown as City High cruised to a 79-0 win over Davenport Central on Friday. Through nine games, Kueter now has 78 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks on defense and 415 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and nine touchdowns on offense for City High (6-3) who travels to Johnston in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had four tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on offense as Harlan beat Knoxville 49-0 on Friday. Through nine games, Hall has 390 yards rushing, 601 yards receiving, and 17 touchdowns on offense, 20 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (8-1) who hosts MOC-Floyd Valley in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard helped Iroquois West rack up 264 yards on the ground and even had a one yard touchdown catch in a 56-0 win over Watseka on Friday. Defensively, Leonard had four tackles in the game and now has 40 tackles and two sacks on the season for Iroquois West (7-2) who hosts Dakota in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez was 11/14 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown through the air and added 52 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground in Hun's 38-8 win over Cheshire Academy on Saturday. Through seven games, Lainez is 77/96 passing (80.2%) for 1,726 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 466 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (7-0) who hosts Peddie this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Defensive back John Nestor had seven tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception on defense and four catches for 59 yards on offense as Chicago Marist beat Brother Rice by a score of 34-16 on Friday. Through nine games, Nestor has 48 tackles and three interceptions for Marist (6-3) who plays Naperville North in the first round of the Class 8A state playoffs this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had one tackle in Norwalk's 34-7 loss to Bondurant-Farrar on Friday. Borcherding-Johnson finishes the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). Defensive end David Caulker had three tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in Des Moines North's 30-14 loss to Marshalltown on Friday. Caulker finishes the season with 34 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Des Moines North (4-5). Tight end Zach Ortwerth missed Friday's game due to injury as SLUH lost to Cardinal Ritter by a score of 44-0. Playing in six games this season, Ortwerth has 11 catches for 194 yards, four carries for eight yards, and two touchdowns on offense and 15 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-6) who travels to Seckman this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones and his Brownsburg team had a bye week on the schedule this past weekend. Brownsburg (8-1) opens postseason play with a game against Ben Davis in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 117 yards passing, 64 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Iowa Falls-Alden 57-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs on Friday. Through nine games, Lutmer has 976 yards passing, 837 yards rushing, and 27 touchdowns on offense and 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one interception on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0) who hosts Clarinda in the second round this week. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Friday in the video below.

No stats available yet, but Kahlil Tate and his Kenwood team earned a 14-12 victory over Chicago Phillips on Friday. Going into the game, Tate had 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception on defense this season for Kenwood (6-3) who will play Chicago Perspectives Leadership Academy in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as Roncalli rushed for 316 yards in their 57-0 playoff win over Indianapolis Shortridge on Friday. Roncalli (9-1) moves on to face Indianapolis Crispus Attucks in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs this week. No stats available yet, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek defense held Arapahoe to just 149 total yards in a 42-7 victory on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks on the season for Cherry Creek (8-1) who hosts Grandview this week.

Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar and his Bishop Kenny team had a bye week on the schedule this past weekend. Through eight games, Resar is 89/131 passing (67.9%) for 1,471 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions and has 407 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (7-1) who hosts Jacksonville Bolles this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had six tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and two catches for 22 yards on offense in Williamsburg's 42-0 playoff win over Camanche on Friday. Through nine games, Weisskopf has 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense and 26 catches for 411 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (9-0) who hosts Mid-Prairie in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 458 yards on the ground in a 44-14 playoff win over Lisbon on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 3.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the game and now has 53.5 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception on the season for East Buchanan (8-1) who travels to Alburnett in the second round of the Class A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 118 yards and four touchdowns in Monticello's 62-0 playoff win over Central Lee on Friday. Defensively, Ries had 4.5 tackles and one sack in the game. Through nine games, Ries has 2,166 yards passing, 1,348 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns on offense and 56 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-2) who hosts Centerville in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had 205 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving, and three touchdowns on offense and 9.5 tackles on defense in Winfield-Mt. Union's 48-18 playoff loss to Don Bosco on Friday. Buffington finishes the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See one of Buffington's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.