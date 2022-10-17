In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Linebacker Ben Kueter had a huge game on Friday, finishing the night with eight carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, three catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns receiving, plus a 73 yard kick return for a touchdown in City High's 55-6 win over Davenport West. Kueter also led the City High defense in the game with 6.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Through eight games, Kueter now has 78 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks on defense and 413 yards rushing, 212 yards receiving, and eight touchdowns on offense for City High (5-3) who hosts Davenport Central this week. See highlights from Kueter's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Linebacker Aidan Hall had a big game Friday with 107 yards rushing, 68 yards receiving, and three touchdowns on offense, two tackles on defense, and a 94 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Harlan's 56-12 win over Creston. Through eight games, Hall has 390 yards rushing, 534 yards receiving, and 15 touchdowns on offense, 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (7-1) who hosts Knoxville this week. With Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz in attendance, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk racked up 250 yards on the ground in their 42-16 win over Ankeny Centennial on Friday. Southeast Polk (7-1) travels to Cedar Rapids Jefferson this week. With lead recruiter Seth Wallace in attendance, defensive back Kahlil Tate had three tackles on defense and 17 yards receiving on offense in Kenwood Academy's 44-0 win over Chicago Curie on Thursday. Through eight games, Tate has 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception on defense and 34 yards receiving on offense for Kenwood (5-3) who hosts Chicago Phillips this week. Defensive end David Caulker finished with 10 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in Des Moines North's 32-20 loss to Ottumwa on Friday. Through eight games, Caulker has 31 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Des Moines North (4-4) who travels to Marshalltown this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez was 10/12 passing for 245 yards and one touchdown through the air and added 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground in Hun's 48-7 win over Hill on Saturday. Through six games, Lainez is 66/82 passing (80.5%) for 1,511 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 414 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground for Hun (6-0) who hosts Cheshire Academy this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard paved the way as Iroquois West racked up 280 rushing yards in a 49-8 win over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington on Friday. Defensively, Leonard had six tackles in the game and now has 36 tackles and two sacks on the season for Iroquois West (6-2) who hosts Watseka this week. With Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker in attendance, defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had five tackles and one sack in Detroit King's 28-14 loss to Cass Tech on Friday. Through seven games, Merrieweather has 25 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks for King (5-2) who travels to Cincinnati Moeller this week. With Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett in attendance, Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg rack up 208 yards on the ground, but it was not quite enough in a 31-28 loss at Hamilton Southeastern on Friday. Brownsburg (8-1) now has a week off before playing Ben Davis in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on October 28. With Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge in attendance, tight end Zach Ortwerth had four catches for 48 yards on offense and two tackles on defense in SLUH's 17-14 loss to Rockhurst on Friday. Playing in six games after recovering from injury, Ortwerth has 11 catches for 194 yards, four carries for eight yards, and two touchdowns on offense and 15 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-5) who travels to Cardinal Ritter this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota had 142 yards rushing, 11 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on offense and two tackles and an interception on defense to lead Marion to a 28-7 win over Mason City on Friday. Through eight games, Mota has 123 yards passing, 593 yards rushing, 142 yards receiving, and nine touchdowns on offense and 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception on defense for Marion (4-4) who hosts Waterloo East this week. See highlights from Mota's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck helped Roncalli pick up a hard fought 21-19 win over East Central on Friday. Offensively, Roncalli rushed for 125 yards and defensively Lauck finished with three tackles and one tackle for loss, which gives him nine tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season for Roncalli (8-1) who plays Indianapolis Shortridge in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had four tackles in Norwalk's 49-28 loss to Carlisle on Friday. Through eight games, Borcherding-Johnson has 31.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-3) who hosts Bondurant-Farrar this week. With lead recruiter Seth Wallace in attendance, defensive back John Nestor had nine tackles and two tackles for loss in Chicago Marist's 44-30 win over Carmel Catholic on Friday. Through eight games, Nestor has 41 tackles and two interceptions for Marist (5-3) who travels to Brother Rice this week. No individual stats available yet, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek defense held Eaglecrest to just 182 total yards in a 42-7 victory on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season for Cherry Creek (7-1) who travels to Arapahoe this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 18 yards passing, 68 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense to go along with 3.5 tackles and one interception on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Okoboji 62-6 on Friday. Through eight games, Lutmer has 859 yards passing, 773 yards rushing, and 24 touchdowns on offense and 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0) who hosts Iowa Falls-Alden in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs this week. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had a huge game on Friday, finishing with 20 carries for 266 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and 14 tackles on defense as Winfield-Mt. Union beat English Valleys 71-8. Through nine games, Buffington has 86 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,279 yards rushing, 232 yards receiving, and 28 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-3) who travels to Don Bosco in the first round of the Eight-Man playoffs this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had another huge game Friday as he was 15/21 passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns through the air and added 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground in Monticello's 58-28 win over Northeast. Defensively, Ries had 6.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the game. Through eight games, Ries has 2,014 yards passing, 1,230 yards rushing, and 31 touchdowns on offense and 51.5 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (6-2) who hosts Central Lee in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 445 yards on the ground in a 69-13 win over South Winn on Friday. Defensively, Fox had eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the game and now has 50 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception on the season for East Buchanan (7-1) who hosts Lisbon in the first round of the Class A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had two catches for 20 yards in Williamsburg's 76-21 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday. Through eight games, Weisskopf has 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense and 24 catches for 389 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (8-0) who hosts Camanche in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 8/10 passing for 148 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and added 113 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground in Bishop Kenny's 49-24 win over the Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Friday. Through eight games, Resar is 89/131 passing (67.9%) for 1,471 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions and has 407 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (7-1) who hosts Jacksonville Bolles this week. See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.