In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May had another big game on Friday as he finished 24/27 passing for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Jones to a 35-28 playoff win over Luther. May also had 67 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground in the game. Through 11 games, May is now 171/266 passing (64.3%) for 2,767 yards with 34 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and has 461 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. Jones (8-3) will play Washington this week in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 7.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2.5 sacks on Saturday as Southeast Valley beat Waukon 50-14 in the Class 2A state semifinals. Through 12 games, Graves has 61.5 tackles, 14 TFL, and 7.5 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (11-1) will play West Lyon this week in the Class 2A state championship game at the UNI-Dome. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox saw his sophomore season come to an end this past week as East Buchanan lost to West Hancock 37-0 in the Class A state semifinals. East Buchanan finishes the season with a 10-2 record. Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had 7 tackles and 2 TFL on defense and 4 catches for 22 yards and 1 touchdown on offense on Friday in City High's 33-7 loss to Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state semifinals. On the season, Kueter finishes with 101 tackles, 41 TFL, and 11.5 sacks on defense and 24 catches for 369 yards and 9 touchdowns on offense for City High (10-2). Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made a 25-yard field goal and was 1/1 on PATs and 3/3 on touchbacks Friday in North Augusta's 42-10 playoff loss to Beaufort. On the season, Stevens made 9/12 field goals with a long of 51 yards and was 36/36 on PATs. He finishes his high school career with 123 points and 12 school records for North Augusta (6-6) Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and his Waunakee team stayed undefeated with a 27-20 win over Hartford in the Division 2 state semifinals on Friday. Waunakee (13-0) will play Homestead this week in the Division 2 state championship game. No stats available, but running back Jaziun Patterson and his Deerfield Beach team picked up a 21-7 playoff win over Boca Raton. Appearing in 9 games this season, unofficially we have Patterson with 85 carries for 856 yards and 9 touchdowns. Deerfield Beach (9-2) will play Palmetto this week in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 8 catches for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, and a forced fumble on defense in Sun Prairie's 38-31 playoff win over Mukwonago Friday. This season, Ostrenga has 42 catches for 624 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense and 51 tackles, 14 TFL, and 8 sacks on defense. Sun Prairie (13-0) will play Franklin this week in the Division 1 state championship game. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.

Season Ending Stats Caden Crawford finished his senior season with 103 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery for Lansing (2-7). Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, finished his senior season with 74 tackles, 29 TFL, and 12.5 sacks for Papillion-LaVista (4-6). Running back Kaleb Johnson finished his senior season with 127 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns for Hamilton (2-7). Wide receiver Jacob Bostick missed 7 weeks with a knee injury, but was able to play in 4 games for Palatine (7-4) and had 16 catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront his senior year as Ballard finished with over 2,000 yards rushing on their way to a 5-5 record. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery only got to play in one game this season before tearing his ACL and underdoing surgery. His Bay Port team finished 10-2 on the year. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished his junior season with 36.5 tackles and 11 TFL for Norwalk (6-4). Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington finished his sophomore season with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Tight end Cael Vanderbush finished his senior season with 35 catches for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns for Plainfield (4-6). See highlights from Vanderbush's senior year in the video below.