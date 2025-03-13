PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 24 Illinois (2025 Big Ten Tournament)

(Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

WHO: #24 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) WHEN: approximately 5:30 PM CT (Thursday, March 13, 2025) WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN) TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile ONLINE: foxsports.com/live FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN LINE: Illinois -10.5 (total of 165.5) KENPOM: Illinois -8 (78% chance of winning)

For the first time since winning four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Tournament trophy in 2022, Iowa won a game in the Big Ten Tournament, dispatching Ohio State yesterday, 77-70. The Hawkeyes' reward? Being double-digit underdogs to #24 Illinois in the second round of the tournament. The Illini rebounded from a late season three-game losing streak with a three-game wining streak -- a winning streak that actually began with an 81-61 win over Iowa in Champaign and also included decisive wins over Michigan and Purdue. Health has been Illinois' biggest failing this year, but the Illini appear to be getting their health in order just in time for the postseason -- which may not bode well for the Hawkeyes tonight.

Injuries and illness have slowed Illinois down at times this season, but health woes seem to be in the rearview mirror for the Illini at present. The fully-fit Illini stomped through their final three games of the regular season -- starting with an 81-61 win over Iowa in Champaign a few weeks ago. That loss followed a familiar formula for Iowa this season: close(ish) in the first half, followed by a rout after halftime. Illinois led 37-30 at the break and quickly stamped out any hope for an Iowa comeback in the second half by ripping off a 19-8 run in the first five minutes out of the break. That gave Illinois an 18-point lead and turned the rest of the game into cruise control. Illinois had four players score in double figures in that game, led by Croatian big man Tomislav Ivisic, who carved Iowa up for 22 points (on 9-of-13 shooting), four rebounds, and five assists. Ivisic has been Illinois' second-leading scorer this season (12.6 ppg) and he remains an absolute nightmare matchup for Iowa to defend, especially with Owen Freeman unavailable.

The Illini also got 15 points apiece from Kylan Boswell and Will Riley in that win a few weeks ago. Boswell, a generally poor shooter this year (39.9% FG) went 6-of-12 in the game and also dished out seven assists to keep the Illinois offense flowing. Riley was a tremendous sparkplug off the bench for most of the season, but he's been excellent since entering the starting lineup three games ago as well -- he's averaging 16.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, and 3.7 apg while over his last three games, while shooting 46.3% from the field (just 21% from 3-point range). Tre White was the final Illini player to score in double figures against Iowa earlier this season, chipping in 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. White has been in superb form over the last four games, though, averaging 17.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg per game, while shooting 67% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. He's been on a heater and could be very difficult for Iowa to slow down.

