In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Running back Kendrick Raphael had an absolutely huge game on Friday, finishing the night with 20 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Naples' 38-14 win over Golden Gate. Through four games, Raphael now has 61 carries for 649 yards and six touchdowns for Naples (3-1) who hosts Killian this week. See highlights from Raphael's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 138 yards passing, 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense and and 6.5 tackles on defense to help Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat West Lyon 38-17 on Friday. Through four games, Lutmer has 672 yards passing, 385 yards rushing, and 13 touchdowns on offense and 20 tackles on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) who travel to Cherokee Washington this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had three catches for 123 yards and one touchdown on offense and two tackles on defense in Harlan's 49-14 win over Glenwood on Friday. Through four games, Hall has 175 yards rushing, 281 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns on offense and 10 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense for Harlan (3-1) who travels to Saydel this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg stay undefeated as they piled up 620 total yards including 389 on the ground on their way to a 41-28 win over Fishers on Friday. Brownsburg (5-0) hosts Westfield this week. Defensive back Kahlil Tate had three tackles on Friday as Kenwood Academy beat Chicago Hubbard by a score of 50-0. Through four games, Tate has 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (3-1) who hosts Morgan Park this week. Defensive end David Caulker had 2.5 tackles for loss on Friday as he led Des Moines North to a an 18-6 win over Waterloo East. Through four games, Caulker has 15.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for North (3-1) who travels to Des Moines Lincoln this week. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as the Roncalli offense finished with 292 yards rushing and 117 yards passing in their 49-10 win over Guerin Catholic on Friday. Roncalli (5-0) travels to Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez had another efficient game as he was 7/9 passing for 212 yards and one touchdown and added 44 yards rushing for Hun in their 42-7 win over Brunswick on Saturday. Through three games, Lainez is 29/35 passing (82.9%) for 674 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He also has 172 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground for Hun (3-0) who travels to Salisbury this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and his Southeast Polk team lost their first game of the season in a 31-14 contest against Ankeny on Friday. Southeast Polk had 169 yards passing and 167 yards rushing on offense and Proctor had one tackle on defense in the game. Southeast Polk (3-1) travels to Waterloo West this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished with two tackles for loss and one sack in Norwalk's 42-28 win over Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday. Through four games, Borcherding-Johnson has 16.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack for Norwalk (3-1) who hosts Boone this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West to a 23-20 win over Salt Fork on Friday. Offensively, Iroquois West finished with 302 yards rushing and defensively Leonard had three tackles in the game and now has 12 tackles and two sacks on the season. Iroquois West (4-0) hosts Seneca this week. Tight end Zach Ortwerth had seven yards rushing and one touchdown on offense and two tackles on defense to help SLUH beat Vashon by a score of 43-15 on Friday. Playing in two games after recovering from injury, Ortwerth had seven yards rushing, 72 yards receiving, and one touchdown this season for SLUH (1-3) who hosts Vianney this week. Defensive back John Nestor led the Chicago Marist defense with nine tackles and added 57 return yards on special teams in a 42-7 loss to Mt. Carmel on Friday. Through four games, Nestor has 24 tackles and one interception for Marist (2-2) who hosts Marmion this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter had 11 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense and 12 yards rushing on offense in City High's 34-0 loss to Dowling on Friday. Through four games, Kueter has 42.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks on defense and 121 yards rushing, 106 yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense for City High (2-2) who plays Iowa City West this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota had eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown on the ground and three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown receiving along with 2.5 tackles on defense in Marion's 20-13 win over Central Dewitt on Friday. Through four games, Mota has 201 yards rushing, 117 yards receiving, and four touchdowns on offense and 19 tackles on defense for Marion (2-2) who travels to Western Dubuque this week. See highlights from Mota's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had five tackles and one sack on defense and an 11 yard touchdown catch on offense to help Detroit King beat Cass Tech 28-23 on Friday. Through three games, Merrieweather has 12 tackles and two sacks for King (2-1) who hosts Detroit Ford this week. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery on Friday as Cherry Creek beat Arvada West by a score of 62-21. Through four games, Brackney has 21 tackles and one sack for Cherry Creek (3-1) who hosts Regis Jesuit this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had a four yard touchdown catch on offense and one tackle, one fumble recovery, and a pick six on defense in Williamsburg's 65-7 win over Central Lee on Friday. Through four games, Weisskopf has 12 tackles and four interceptions on defense and 11 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (4-0) who travels to Mid-Prairie this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way as East Buchanan piled up 428 yards on the ground in their 34-27 win over Alburnett on Friday. Defensively, Fox had four tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in the game and now has 16.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season for East Buchanan (3-1) who hosts Maquoketa Valley this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had 129 yards rushing, 44 yards receiving, and three touchdowns on offense and 16.5 tackles and a pick six on defense in Winfield-Mt. Union's 52-12 win over HLV on Friday. Through five games, Buffington has 52 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and a pair of pick sixes on defense along with 775 yards rushing, 232 yards receiving, and 17 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (3-2) who hosts Lone Tree this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had 276 yards passing, 109 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and 6.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on defense in Monticello's 61-14 win over Tipton on Friday. In four games, Ries has 931 yards passing, 545 yards rushing, and 10 touchdowns on offense and 27.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks on defense for Monticello (2-2) who hosts West Liberty this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 9/12 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns and added 10 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground as Bishop Kenny beat Hollis Christian 55-8 on Friday. Through four games, Resar is 41/64 passing (64.1%) for 612 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and has 23 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (4-0) who travels to West Nassau this week. See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.