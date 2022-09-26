In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Quarterback Marco Lainez had a huge game on Saturday as he finished 15/19 passing for 353 yards and four touchdowns in Hun's 41-0 win over Salisbury. Lainez also had 42 yards rushing in the game. Through four games, Lainez is 44/54 passing (81.5%) for 1,027 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 11 carries for 214 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground for Hun (4-0) who hosts West Toronto Prep this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk finished with 411 total yards including 266 on the ground in their 56-0 win at Waterloo West on Friday. Southeast Polk (4-1) travels to Linn-Mar this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had a 78 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Harlan's 62-6 win over Saydel on Friday. Through five games, Hall has 184 yards rushing, 288 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns on offense and 10 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense for Harlan (4-1) who hosts Atlantic this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg stay undefeated as their offense finished with 408 yards in a 31-14 win over Westfield on Friday. Defensively, Jones had two tackles in the game. Brownsburg (6-0) travels to Zionsville this week. Defensive end David Caulker had 5.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in Des Moines North's 36-17 win over Des Moines Lincoln on Friday. Through five games, Caulker has 21 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for North (4-1) who hosts Des Moines Roosevelt this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack on defense and 133 yards rushing and a 12 yard touchdown pass on offense in City High's 49-0 win over Iowa City West on Friday. Through five games, Kueter has 48.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 254 yards rushing, 106 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on offense for City High (3-2) who hosts Pleasant Valley this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had a big game Friday, finishing with eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack in Norwalk's 53-20 win over Boone. Through five games, Borcherding-Johnson has 24.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (4-1) who travels to Indianola this week. Defensive back John Nestor had one tackle and one interception, which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown to help Chicago Marist beat Marmion 42-0 on Friday. Through five games, Nestor has 25 tackles and two interceptions for Marist (3-2) who hosts Loyola Academy this week.

Wide receiver Alex Mota had 137 yards rushing, nine yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense and two tackles on defense in Marion's 42-7 loss at Western Dubuque on Friday. Through five games, Mota has 338 yards rushing, 126 yards receiving, and five touchdowns on offense and 21 tackles on defense for Marion (2-3) who hosts Waverly-Shell Rock this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard and his Iroquois West team suffered their first loss of the season in a 35-0 game against Seneca on Friday. Offensively, Iroquois West was held to just 145 total yards. Defensively, Leonard had five tackles in the game and now has 17 tackles and two sacks on the season. Iroquois West (4-1) travels to Momence this week. Tight end Zach Ortwerth had two catches for 28 yards on offense and three tackles on defense to help SLUH beat Vianney by a score of 49-14 on Friday. Playing in three games after recovering from injury, Ortwerth has seven yards rushing, 100 yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense and six tackles on defense for SLUH (2-3) who hosts De Smet Jesuit this week. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as the Roncalli offense finished with 264 yards rushing and 84 yards passing in their 31-14 win over Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on Friday. Roncalli (6-0) hosts Louisville Male this week. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney had six tackles on Thursday night as Cherry Creek beat Regis Jesuit by a score of 42-14. Through five games, Brackney has 28 tackles and two sacks for Cherry Creek (4-1) who travels to Cherokee Trail this week. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had two tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble on Saturday as Detroit King beat Detroit Ford by a score of 56-0. Through four games, Merrieweather has 14 tackles and three sacks for King (3-1) who hosts Detroit Renaissance this week.

No stats available yet, but defensive back Kahlil Tate and his Kenwood Academy team lost to Morgan Park 22-13 on Saturday. Going into the game, Tate had 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (3-2) who hosts Brooks this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer missed Friday's game with an injury, but Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was still able to pick up a 43-8 win over Cherokee Washington. This season, Lutmer has 672 yards passing, 385 yards rushing, and 13 touchdowns on offense and 20 tackles on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0) who travel to Unity Christian this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on offense and 7.5 tackles and an interception that he returned 18 yards for a touchdown on defense as Winfield-Mt. Union beat Lone Tree 54-14 on Friday. Through six games, Buffington has 59.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 938 yards rushing, 232 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-2) who hosts Tri-County this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had five tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception on defense and three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on offense in Williamsburg's 55-7 win over Centerville on Friday. Through five games, Weisskopf has 17 tackles and five interceptions on defense and 14 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (5-0) who travels to Mid-Prairie this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 423 yards on the ground in their 48-12 win over Maquoketa Valley on Friday. Defensively, Fox had seven tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in the game and now has 23.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season for East Buchanan (4-1) who travels to Bellevue this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had 217 yards passing, 136 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and 5.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack on defense in Monticello's 42-0 win over West Liberty on Friday. In five games, Ries has 1,148 yards passing, 681 yards rushing, and 13 touchdowns on offense and 33 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense for Monticello (3-2) who hosts Camanche this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 13/19 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Bishop Kenny's 35-0 win over West Nassau on Friday. Through five games, Resar is 54/83 passing (65.1%) for 900 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and has 166 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (5-0) who travels to Wolfson this week. See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.