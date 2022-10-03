In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had a huge game on Friday with 324 yards passing, 83 yards rushing, and four touchdowns on offense plus six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception on defense to lead Monticello to a 48-12 win over Camanche. Through six games, Ries has 1,480 yards passing, 764 yards rushing, and 17 touchdowns on offense and 39 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (4-2) who travels to Anamosa this week. See highlights from Ries' game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk finished with 496 total yards including 256 on the ground in their 49-27 win over Linn-Mar on Friday. Southeast Polk (5-1) hosts Cedar Rapids Prairie this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota threw a 74 yard touchdown pass for Marion's only score in a 42-7 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday. Mota also had eight yards rushing, five yards receiving, and 5.5 tackles and an interception on defense in the game. In six games, Mota has 123 yards passing, 346 yards rushing, 131 yards receiving, and six touchdowns on offense and 26.5 tackles and one interception on defense for Marion (2-4) who hosts Decorah this week. Tight end Zach Ortwerth had one catch for 16 yards on offense and two tackles and one sack on defense in SLUH's 37-20 loss to De Smet on Friday. Playing in four games after recovering from injury, Ortwerth has eight yards rushing, 116 yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense and eight tackles and one sack on defense for SLUH (2-4) who travels to Chaminade this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had 11 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving, and two touchdown on offense, one tackle on defense, and a 65 yard punt return on special teams in Harlan's 54-7 win over Atlantic on Friday. Through six games, Hall has 195 yards rushing, 378 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns on offense and 11 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense for Harlan (5-1) who hosts ADM this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter had seven tackles and two tackles for loss on defense and 22 yards rushing on offense in City High's 55-0 win over Davenport North on Friday. Through six games, Kueter has 55.5 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 276 yards rushing, 106 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on offense for City High (4-2) who hosts Pleasant Valley this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 95 yards passing, 79 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and 4.5 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Unity Christian 39-7 on Friday. This season, Lutmer has 767 yards passing, 464 yards rushing, and 16 touchdowns on offense and 24.5 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0) who hosts Sheldon this week. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as the Roncalli offense racked up 414 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in their 28-7 win over Louisville Male on Friday. Roncalli (7-0) hosts Cincinnati Elder this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had three tackles in Norwalk's 45-33 loss to Indianola on Friday. Through six games, Borcherding-Johnson has 27.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (4-2) who hosts Perry this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg stay undefeated on the season as their offense finished with 386 total yards in a 50-3 win over Zionsville on Friday. Brownsburg (7-0) hosts Noblesville this week. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had two sacks on Friday to help Detroit King beat Detroit Renaissance by a score of 38-0. Through five games, Merrieweather has 16 tackles and five sacks for King (4-1) who travels to Western International this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard and his Iroquois West team lost 22-17 to Momence on Friday. Offensively, Iroquois West had 216 total yards and defensively Leonard had nine tackles in the game and now has 26 tackles and two sacks on the season. Iroquois West (4-2) travels to Clifton Central this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez and his Hun team had a bye week on the schedule. Through four games, Lainez is 44/54 passing (81.5%) for 1,027 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 11 carries for 214 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground for Hun (4-0) who travels to Blair Academy this week. See mid-season highlights from Lainez's senior year in the video below.

No stats available yet, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek team picked up a 34-7 win over Cherokee Trail on Thursday. Going into the game, Brackney had 28 tackles and two sacks on the season for Cherry Creek (5-1) who travels to Smoky Hill this week. Defensive end David Caulker left Friday's game with an injury in the first quarter as Des Moines North went on to lose to Des Moines Roosevelt by a score of 40-36. Caulker, who expects to be back in the lineup next week, has 21 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks this season for North (4-2) who hosts Ankeny this week. Defensive back Kahlil Tate did not play on Saturday in Kenwood Academy's 44-0 win over Brooks. This season, Tate has 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (4-2) who hosts Chicago Simeon this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown on offense and 8.5 tackles on defense in Williamsburg's 49-7 win over Mid-Prairie on Friday. Through six games, Weisskopf has 25.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense and 17 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (6-0) who hosts Davis County this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 459 yards on the ground in their 44-13 win over Bellevue on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 7.5 tackles in the game and now has 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season for East Buchanan (5-1) who hosts Clayton Ridge this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had 2.5 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and 24 yards rushing as Winfield-Mt. Union cruised to a 60-0 win over Tri-County on Friday. Through seven games, Buffington has 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 973 yards rushing, 232 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (5-2) who travels to WACO this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar and Bishop Kenny had their game against Wolfson postponed to Monday night due to Hurricane Ian. Through five games this season, Resar is 54/83 passing (65.1%) for 900 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and has 166 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (5-0). See mid-season highlights from Resar's junior year in the video below.