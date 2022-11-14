In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performances of the Week Defensive back Zach Lutmer had a huge game in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday as he finished with 269 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground, 98 yards passing and one touchdown through the air, and two tackles and one interception on defense to lead Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a 37-14 win over OABCIG. Through 12 games, Lutmer has 1,272 yards passing, 1,422 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns on offense and 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (12-0) who will face Williamsburg in the Class 2A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Saturday in the video below.

Linebacker Aidan Hall had another big game on Saturday with 238 yards rushing, 74 yards receiving, and five touchdowns in Harlan's 49-35 win over ADM in the 3A state semifinals. Through 12 games, Hall has 784 yards rushing, 825 yards receiving, and 30 touchdowns on offense, 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (11-1) who will face Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Hall's game on Saturday in the video below.



Other Performances Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had three tackles and one sack to help Detroit King beat Brother Rice by a score of 20-12 on Friday. Through 11 games, Merrieweather has 40 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for King (8-3) who will face Mason in the Division 3 state semifinals on Saturday. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they had 236 yards on the ground in their 20-7 playoff win over New Palestine on Friday. Roncalli (12-1) will face East Central in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday. Quarterback Marco Lainez was 10/16 passing for 222 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions and had 96 yards rushing in Hun's 54-20 win over Wyoming Seminary College Prep on Saturday. Through nine games, Lainez is 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun, who ends their season with a perfect 9-0 record. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson had one sack in Iowa Western's 29-28 loss to Hutchinson Community College on Saturday. Through 10 games, Thompson has 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks for Iowa Western (8-2) who are now waiting on a bowl bid. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek team held Fountain-Fort Carson to just 170 total yards in a 42-6 playoff win on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks for Cherry Creek (9-2) who will host Thunder Ridge in the Class 5A state quarterfinals on Saturday. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk racked up 230 yards on the ground on their way to a 35-14 win over Johnston in the Class 5A state semifinals on Friday. Southeast Polk (11-1) will face West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Proctor's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Kade Pieper led the way upfront as Norfolk Catholic piled up 400 total yards of offense in their 38-6 win over Ord in the state semifinals on Friday. Norfolk Catholic (12-0) will face Cedar Catholic in the Class C2 state championship game on November 22. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones and his Brownsburg team were held to just 219 total yards in a hard fought 14-7 playoff loss to Cathedral on Friday. Brownsburg finishes the season with a 10-2 record. Running back Kamari Moulton had an efficient night running the ball on Friday as he finished with five carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in Cardinal Gibbons' 45-0 playoff win over Pine Crest. Through 11 games, Moulton has 106 carries for 599 yards and six touchdowns along with nine catches for 53 yards for Cardinal Gibbons (10-1) who hosts Calvary Christian Academy in the second round of the Class 2M state playoffs on Friday. See highlights from Moulton's game on Friday in the video below.

Tight end Jalyn Thompson, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, did not have any catches in Dowling's 22-21 playoff loss to Valley on Friday. Thompson finishes the season with 22 catches for 305 yards for Dowling (10-2). No stats available yet, but defensive back Kahlil Tate saw his senior season come to an end after a 14-0 playoff loss to Lemont on Saturday. Going into the game, Tate had 58 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (8-4). Wide receiver Jarriett Buie had four catches for 73 yards and one touchdown in Tampa Jesuit's 52-0 playoff win over St. Petersburg on Friday. Buie also had a 60 yard punt return for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty. Through 11 games, Buie has 37 catches for 578 yards and six touchdowns plus 186 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit (7-4) who hosts Gaither in the second round of the Class 3M state playoffs this week. See highlights from Buie's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had a big game on Saturday in the 2A state semifinals as he finished with eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on offense and five tackles on defense in Williamsburg's 31-7 win over Dubuque Wahlert. Through 12 games, Weisskopf has 49.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense and 37 catches for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (12-0) who will face Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Class 2A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 16/35 passing for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception and had 16 yards rushing in Bishop Kenny's 28-7 playoff loss to Bishop Moore on Friday. Resar finishes the season 127/211 (60.2%) for 1,992 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 496 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (8-3). See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.

Season Ending Stats Wide receiver Alex Mota finished the season with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). Linebacker Ben Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4). Tight end Zach Ortwerth battled through injuries this season and finished with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7). Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries finished the season with 2,543 yards passing, 1,421 yards rushing, and 41 touchdowns on offense and 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-3). Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront for an East Buchanan offense that had a trio of 1,000 yard rushers this season. Defensively, Fox finished the season with 57 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks for East Buchanan (9-2).

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game this season. Defensively, Leonard had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for Iroquois West (7-3). See highlights from Leonard's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back John Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist (7-4). See highlights from Nestor's senior year in the video below.

Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). See highlights from Borcherding-Johnson's senior year in the video below.

Defensive end David Caulker finished the season with 34 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Des Moines North (4-5). See highlights from Caulker's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back Watts McBride, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 55 tackles and 6.5 TFL on defense and 596 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for Cedar Rapids Washington (5-5). See highlights from McBride's senior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington finished the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See highlights from Buffington's junior year in the video below.