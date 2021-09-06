In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had a ridiculous game in 8-man football Friday night as he threw for 267 yards and 4 touchdowns, ran for 164 yards and 4 touchdowns, and had 13.5 tackles and a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown in Winfield-Mt. Union's 66-42 win over Iowa Valley. Through 2 games this season, Buffington has 555 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through the air, 324 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns on the ground, and 19 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (2-0) travels to New London this week. See Buffington's pick six on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 2.5 tackles for Norwalk in their 35-14 win over Des Moines Lincoln on Friday. Through 2 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 5.5 tackles and 1 TFL. Norwalk (2-0) travels to Council Bluffs Lewis Central this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 2 catches for 25 yards and 2 tackles in Sun Prairie's 56-19 win over Madison La Follette on Friday. Through 3 games, Ostrenga now has 7 catches for 102 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense. Sun Prairie (3-0) hosts Beloit Memorial this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 4 tackles, 2 sacks, and a fumble recovery on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley had nearly 400 yards in their 46-21 win over Emmetsburg on Friday. Through 2 games, Graves has 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery. Southeast Valley (2-0) hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront as Ballard rushed for 168 yards on Friday, but it was not enough as they fell to ADM by a score of 31-14. On defense, Krogh had 2 tackles in the game and now has 4 tackles on the season. Ballard (0-2) hosts Boone this week. Running back Jaziun Patterson had a bizarre game Friday night with officials ending the contest at halftime due to COVID concerns, giving Dillard a 21-0 win over Deerfield Beach. No stats are available at this time. Deerfield Beach (1-1) travels to Blanche Ely this week. Quarterback Carson May was 20/31 passing for 221 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday, but saw his Jones team lose a close one to Lincoln Christian 31-29. May also had 40 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground. Through 2 games, Jones is 41/66 passing (62.1%) for 526 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones (0-2) plays at Luther this week. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox had 6.5 tackles on defense, but East Buchanan struggled to get much going offensively in a 20-0 loss to North Linn on Friday. Through 2 games, Fox has 9.5 tackles and 1 TFL on defense. East Buchanan (1-1) travels to Starmont this week. Kicker Drew Stevens, a walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, was 4/4 on PATs and sent all 5 of his kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback in North Augusta's 28-19 win over Grovetown on Friday. Through 3 games, Steven has made 1/2 field goals and 8/8 PATs. North Augusta (2-1) hosts Greenwood this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick had 5 catches for 75 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday, but it was not enough as Palatine lost to Hersey 31-24. Through 2 games, Bostick has 7 catches for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Palatine (0-2) travels to Evanston this week. See highlights from Bostick's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jayden Montgomery was out of the lineup again this week due to injury, but should be returning soon for Bay Port, who picked up a 49-14 win over Sheboygan North Friday. Younger brother Tevyn Montgomery, a Class of 2024 prospect, had a big game with 78 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and 4 touchdowns. Bay Port (3-0) travels to West De Pere this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler missed his third straight game due to injury, but saw his Waunakee team easily defeat Janesville Parker 56-6 on Friday. Waunakee (3-0) travels to Milton this week. Defensive end Caden Crawford had 9 tackles on defense and 60 yards rushing on offense, but saw Lansing lose to Odessa 35-0 in their season opener on Friday. Lansing (0-1) hosts Turner this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.