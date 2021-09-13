In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May had a big game Friday as he finished 13/18 passing for 289 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Jones to a 50-12 win over Luther. Through 3 games, Jones is 54/84 passing (64.3%) for 815 yards with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Jones (1-2) has a bye week coming up, which will give May a chance to attend Iowa's game against Kent State on Saturday. Then they will travel to play Star-Spencer the following week. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront as Ballard rushed for 214 yards in their 26-0 win over Boone on Friday. Defensively, Krogh had 5.5 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and now has 9.5 tackles and 1 TFL on the season. Ballard (1-2) hosts Atlantic this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick had 4 catches for 73 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday as Palatine beat Evanston by a score of 43-0. Through 3 games, Bostick now has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Palatine (1-2) hosts Maine South this week.

Running back Jaziun Patterson had a big game with 8 carries for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on Saturday as Deerfield Beach posted a dominant 70-0 win over Blanche Ely. Deerfield Beach (2-1) travels to Stoneman Douglas this week. See highlights from Patterson's game on Saturday in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had 135 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on offense and 4.5 tackles on defense in Winfield-Mt. Union's 71-18 loss to New London Friday. Through 3 games this season, Buffington has 628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through the air, 459 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and 23.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (2-1) hosts HLV this week. Kicker Drew Stevens, a walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, was 1/1 on PATs and 2/2 on touchbacks in North Augusta's 31-7 loss to Greenwood on Friday. Through 4 games, Steven has made 1/2 field goals and 9/9 PATs. North Augusta (2-2) hosts Burke County this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 2 catches for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on offense, 2 tackles and 1 sack on defense, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on special teams to help Sun Prairie beat Beloit Memorial 55-8 Friday. Through 4 games, Ostrenga now has 9 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense and 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense. Sun Prairie (4-0) travels to Madison Memorial this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 4 tackles in Norwalk's 31-3 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Friday night. Through 3 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 9.5 tackles and 1 TFL. Norwalk (2-1) hosts Dallas Center-Grimes this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan racked up an impressive 291 yards rushing in their 28-19 win over Starmont on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 7.5 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 17 tackles and 3 TFL on the season. East Buchanan (2-1) hosts Alburnett this week. Defensive end Caden Crawford had 114 yards passing, 97 yards rushing, and 4 touchdowns on offense and 14 tackles on defense in Lansing's 60-0 win over Turner on Friday. Through 2 games, Crawford has 181 yards passing, 157 yards rushing, and 4 touchdowns on offense and 23 tackles on defense. Lansing (1-1) travels to Shawnee Heights this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jayden Montgomery made his season debut Friday after missing Bay Port's first 3 games due to injury, but unfortunately tore his ACL in the first half and will now miss the rest of the season. Younger brother Tevyn Montgomery, a Class of 2024 prospect, had 105 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns as Bay Port beat West De Pere 26-21. Bay Port (4-0) travels to Pulaski this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler missed his fourth straight game due to injury, but saw his Waunakee team take care of business in a 48-7 win over Milton on Friday. Waunakee (4-0) hosts Watertown this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 5 tackles on defense, a blocked punt on special teams, and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley cruised to a 34-15 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday. Through 3 games, Graves has 13 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery this season. Southeast Valley (3-0) hosts OABCIG this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.