IOWA CITY — There's something about an in-state rivalry that brings out a certain level of madness in ordinarily sane people.

When it's Iowa and Iowa State, things can get borderline feral.

"I can remember how humble and modest their fans are out there," said punter Tory Taylor on Tuesday, in his trademark Australian deadpan sarcasm. "It's a pretty nice place to play, it's not like there's 8-year-olds hanging over the fence giving you the middle finger or anything."

"They can talk some trash [at Jack Trice Stadium]," said defensive end Joe Evans, himself a native of Ames, Iowa. "It doesn't bother me at all. Obviously I've had some encounters, but it's just the fans being the fans. It honestly kind of fuels me."

For newcomers, the Cy-Hawk game — particularly with trips to Ames — becomes a subject of lore among teammates until players' first opportunities to experience it first-hand.

"I've heard plenty of middle finger stories, so I'm pretty excited to get in that environment," quarterback Cade McNamara said. "I love playing in rivalry games."

"I've heard it's going to be pretty toxic," wide receiver Seth Anderson said. "It's going to be loud, and you live for that, so it's going to be pretty fun."

"I didn't have this type of experience with two in-state teams [growing up]," tight end Luke Lachey said. "When there's guys not talking to their ISU friends all week long.... I know we don't like losing to Iowa State."

For fellow Iowa native Cooper DeJean, the rivalry still thrives back home.

"In my town, there's a lot of Iowa and Iowa State fans, so there's a lot of trash talk," said DeJean. "One of my best friends from high school goes to Iowa State; my high school coach, I think is still an Iowa State fan; I don't know if it's changed since I got here."