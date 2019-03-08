Fort Wayne DE Deontae Craig still in the early stages of recruiting
One of the prospects who has been creating increasing buzz in the Midwest’s 2020 class this winter is Fort Wayne (Ind.) Culver Academies defensive end Deontae Craig, but responding to the growing c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news