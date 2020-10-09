HawkeyeReport - Foster excited about running back room

Derrick Foster feels great about the players he has in the running back room. He should feel that way when he has a group that includes three backs who have started games for the Hawkeyes. Foster discusses his expectations for Tyler Goodson, what he has seen from the new running backs, and why he is impressed with Ivory Kelly-Martin finding his voice.



Q: Year two for Tyler Goodson. He showed a lot and flashed his potential last season. What are your expectations for him and how do you see him growing?

FOSTER: I expect him to improve. I know that sounds cliché, but you always looking to improve and capitalize on the things you did last year. What I told him after last year was you are not a freshman anymore. You are a sophomore and you have some game experience now and I look for you to lead from the front and understand the offense. Sometimes coming in as a freshman the offense can be overwhelming to an extent, so what has happened for him is the game has slowed down and he is applying that to his abilities. I look for him to grow in that aspect.

Q: Your offensive coordinator called the running backs dynamic. Do you agree with that and it what ways?

FOSTER: I do agree with that. They are a dynamic group and are a fun group to work with. They are able to do multiple things. For example, Tyler Goodson showed us in the Michigan game that he could stretch the field vertically and be able to catch the ball in the passing game as well. Mekhi Sargent is another guy who has really dynamic hands and it’s hard tackle either of those guys in the open field one on one. They are tough runners and we have harped on them being tough. We want them to be tough and physical. We also want them to be smart and all three guys have embraced that role and I am excited to see them out there.

Q: How did Ivory Kelly-Martin embrace his redshirt and what have you seen from him in camp?

FOSTER: He was very positive. That’s tough at the running back position because as we know, there’s only one ball to go around. Ivory is not a selfish player. He came to me about it and wanted to do not only what was best for himself, but for the team. He saw the snap counts and how it was going. He didn’t redshirt in his freshman year, so he thought he could use the year and get better as a player. He didn’t just take the year off. It wasn’t just go and hang out. If I asked him something in practice, he was well aware of what was going on and he was kind of like my assistant coach explaining things to the younger players. He is a very smart and intelligent young man.

Q: You look at Sargent and he really kind of took Goodson under his wing last year. Do you see that as rare and what do you see with that combination working together?

FOSTER: I am very lucky to not have a group of guys in my room who have selfish attitudes. They are team first guys who are supportive of each other. You see that in practice and in games and that makes me proud as a coach because this program represents team football. Every day we try to instill into them that it’s not about the individual, but about the team. You do your job the best way you can and it will help us win football games. You can now see the older guys embracing the young guys and bringing them along. You see the older guys talking to the younger guys like the Williams and they are bringing those guys along. You have to have a standard and set a bar high for the room and they embrace it.

Q: How impressed have you been with your guys as they have transition back into practice?

FOSTER: I thought they made the transition smoothly. You worry about it because you wondered how much of the information that we went over on Zoom calls and how much they retained. They were able to retain a lot of it and we have been able to move forward. We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of time, but everyone else had the same amount of time and we couldn’t make excuses. We just said let’s strap on our helmets and move forward. I think everything has been pretty positive.

Q: Ivory Kelly-Martin was one of the vocal guys this summer when everything happened. How has he done as a vocal leader for the program?

FOSTER: It was growth for him. He didn’t say a whole lot and he was quiet and reserved. Not that he was shy, but he was a man of few words. When he spoke, we listened and it was very refreshing. As a coach to see a guy transition like that, I was proud of him and I told him that. It take courage, a lot of courage, to speak about how you feel. He knew he had a voice and everyone listened. He realized everyone was listening and I am proud he took a step forward.

Q: Have you seen a lot of change within the program since June?

FOSTER: Absolutely. I think the cohesiveness of the team has improved. The comradery within the team has improved. They are having fun and enjoying being around each other. I let the guys talk and have fun or ask me questions about things they want to talk about. I think our guys are enjoying playing football and having fun with it.

Q: Did you think there was change that was needed here?

FOSTER: I was surprised by it. But, I wasn’t surprised by our response to it. I wasn’t surprised how Coach Ferentz handled it. He ran a very disciplined program and had things he believes in as a program. I felt like we were in a great spot, but change is always for the better and I am excited to move forward and get past that point.

Q: Can you talk about the guys behind the top three and what you have seen from them? Do you have a fourth guy?

FOSTER: I don’t think anyone has truly emerged from those three behind the top three. They are competing hard and we will get them out there in some live action soon. They are very tough. Shad has been here longer than the other two guys, Leshon and Gavin, so that helps him. Leshon and Gavin Williams have come in and grasped the offense and learned it quickly. They have picked up the concepts and the basics of football. I would trust any of those guys right now.