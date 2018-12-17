Derrick Foster knew coming into the season that he had three good options at running back and that at times he would opt for the hot hand when it came to carrying the football. The Iowa running backs coach says that at the end of the regular season, Mekhi Sargent was his hottest hand, but he also liked what he saw all season from Toren Young. He discusses their development this season, how he has helped Ivory Kelly-Martin stay positive as he dealt with injuries, and he also lets us know how his younger backs are progressing.

