HawkeyeReport - Four Hawkeyes earn top seeds

Four Hawkeyes earn top seeds
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Four University of Iowa wrestlers are on the top line of the 2021 Big Ten Championships pre-seeds released Tuesday by the conference office.
Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) are all seeded No. 1 at their respective weight classes for the 2021 Big Ten Championships set for Saturday and Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Iowa’s four top seeds lead the conference. Penn State (2) is the only other school that received more than one. The Hawkeyes also picked up three No. 2 seeds, more than any other school. They include Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141) and Kaleb Young (157).
Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are both seeded third. Nelson Brands is the No. 9 seed at 184.
Iowa won the 2020 Big Ten Championships and has 36 team conference titles, more than twice as many as the next school (Illinois, 17). Lee and Marinelli are defending Big Ten champions. Marinelli is a two-time defending champion seeking to become the 19th Hawkeye in program history to win three conference titles.
The complete tournament brackets and official seeds will be released Friday afternoon following the Big Ten Conference coaches meeting. For more information on the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships visit bigten.org.
Iowa Pre-Seeds | 2021 Big Ten Championships
125 #1 Spencer Lee
133 #2 Austin DeSanto
141 #1 Jaydin Eierman
149 #2 Max Murin
157 #2 Kaleb Young
165 #1 Alex Marinelli
174 #1 Michael Kemerer
184 #9 Nelson Brands
197 #3 Jacob Warner
285 #3 Tony Cassioppi
2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships – Pre-Seeds
125 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Spencer Lee, Iowa
2. Liam Cronin, Nebraska
3. Malik Heinselman, Ohio State
4. Patrick Mckee, Minnesota
5. Rayvon Foley, Michigan State
6. Eric Barnett, Wisconsin
7. Devin Schroder, Purdue
8. Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern
9. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan
10. Justin Cardani, Illinois
11. Robert Howard, Penn State
12. Jacob Moran, Indiana
13. Dylan Shawver, Rutgers
14. Zach Spence, Maryland
133 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State
2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa
3. Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers
4. Lucas Byrd, Illinois
5. Chris Cannon, Northwestern
6. Jack Medley, Michigan
7. Boo Dryden, Minnesota
8. Jordan Decatur, Ohio State
9. Jacob Rundell, Purdue
10. Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin
11. Tucker Sjomeling, Nebraska
12. Jordan Hamdan, Michigan State
13. Kyle Luigs, Indiana
14. Jackson Cockrell, Maryland
141 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Jaydin Eierman, Iowa
2. Nick Lee, Penn State
3. Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers
4. Chad Red, Nebraska
5. Dylan Duncan, Illinois
6. Marcus Polanco, Minnesota
7. Dylan D’Emilio, Ohio State
8. Drew Mattin, Michigan
9. Parker Filius, Purdue
10. Cayden Rooks, Indiana
11. Danny Bertoni, Maryland
12. Matt Santos, Michigan State
13. Colin Valdiviez, Northwestern
14. Dominic Dentino, Wisconsin
149 LBS. (6 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State
2. Max Murin, Iowa
3. Griffin Parriott, Purdue
4. Yahya Thomas, Northwestern
5. Kanen Storr, Michigan
6. Michael Blockhus, Minnesota
7. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska
8. Mike VanBrill, Rutgers
9. Graham Rooks, Indiana
10. Peyton Omania, Michigan State
11. Beau Bartlett, Penn State
12. Drew Scharenbrock, Wisconsin
13. Christian Kanzler, Illinois
14. Michael North, Maryland
157 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern
2. Kaleb Young, Iowa
3. Brayton Lee, Minnesota
4. Kendall Coleman, Purdue
5. Brady Berge, Penn State
6. Will Lewan, Michigan
7. Chase Saldate, Michigan State
8. Garrett Model, Wisconsin
9. Elijah Cleary, Ohio State
10. Caleb Licking, Nebraska
11. Michael Doestsch, Maryland
12. Johnny Mologousis, Illinois
13. Luke Baughman, Indiana
14. NO ENTRY, Rutgers
165 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Alex Marinelli, Iowa
2. Dan Braunagel, Illinois
3. Ethan Smith, Ohio State
4. Cameron Amine, Michigan
5. Andrew Sparks, Minnesota
6. Joe Lee, Penn State
7. Peyton Robb, Nebraska
8. Jack Tucker, Michigan State
9. Nick South, Indiana
10. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Purdue
11. Jonathan Spadafora, Maryland
12. David Ferrante, Northwestern
13. Brett Donner, Rutgers
14. Josh Otto, Wisconsin
174 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Michael Kemerer, Iowa
2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska
3. Carter Starocci, Penn State
4. Logan Massa, Michigan
5. Donnell Washington, Indiana
6. Kaleb Romero, Ohio State
7. Jackson Turley, Rutgers
8. Jared Krattinger, Wisconsin
9. Jake Allar, Minnesota
10. Drew Hughes, Michigan State
11. DJ Shannon, Illinois
12. Emil Soehnien, Purdue
13. Troy Fisher, Northwestern
14. Philip Spadafora, Maryland
184 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State
2. Christopher Weiler, Wisconsin
3. Layne Malczewski, Michigan State
4. Owen Webster, Minnesota
5. John Poznanski, Rutgers
6. Taylor Venz, Nebraska
7. Max Lyon, Purdue
8. Zach Braunagel, Illinois
9. Nelson Brands, Iowa
10. Rocky Jordan, Ohio State
11. Kyle Cochran, Maryland
12. Jaden Bullock, Michigan
13. Jon Halvorsen, Northwestern
14. Santon Cantu III, Indiana
197 LBS. (5 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Eric Schultz, Nebraska
2. Myles Amine, Michigan
3. Jacob Warner, Iowa
4. Cam Caffey, Michigan State
5. Lucas Davison, Northwestern
6. Thomas Penola, Purdue
7. Michael Beard, Penn State
8. Matt Wroblewski, Illinois
9. Gavin Hoffman, Ohio State
10. Billy Janzer, Rutgers
11. Garrett Joles, Minnesota
12. Jaron Smith, Maryland
13. Nick Willham, Indiana
14. Andrew Salemme, Wisconsin
285 LBS. (6 NCAA qualifiers)
1. Gable Steveson Minnesota
2. Mason Parris Michigan
3. Tony Cassioppi Iowa
4. Luke Luffman, Illinois
5. Christian Lance, Nebraska
6. Trent Hilger, Wisconsin
7. Greg Krekvlier, Penn State
8. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State
9 Christian Rebottaro Michigan State
10. Jack Heyob, Northwestern
11. Christian Colucci, Rutgers
12. Dorian Keys, Purdue
13. Rudy Streck, Indiana
14. Garrett Kappes, Maryland
(NCAA automatic qualifying bids)