HawkeyeReport - Four Hawkeyes earn top seeds

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Four University of Iowa wrestlers are on the top line of the 2021 Big Ten Championships pre-seeds released Tuesday by the conference office.

Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) are all seeded No. 1 at their respective weight classes for the 2021 Big Ten Championships set for Saturday and Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Iowa’s four top seeds lead the conference. Penn State (2) is the only other school that received more than one. The Hawkeyes also picked up three No. 2 seeds, more than any other school. They include Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141) and Kaleb Young (157).

Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are both seeded third. Nelson Brands is the No. 9 seed at 184.

Iowa won the 2020 Big Ten Championships and has 36 team conference titles, more than twice as many as the next school (Illinois, 17). Lee and Marinelli are defending Big Ten champions. Marinelli is a two-time defending champion seeking to become the 19th Hawkeye in program history to win three conference titles.

The complete tournament brackets and official seeds will be released Friday afternoon following the Big Ten Conference coaches meeting. For more information on the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships visit bigten.org.

Iowa Pre-Seeds | 2021 Big Ten Championships

125 #1 Spencer Lee

133 #2 Austin DeSanto

141 #1 Jaydin Eierman

149 #2 Max Murin

157 #2 Kaleb Young

165 #1 Alex Marinelli

174 #1 Michael Kemerer

184 #9 Nelson Brands

197 #3 Jacob Warner

285 #3 Tony Cassioppi





2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships – Pre-Seeds

125 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Spencer Lee, Iowa

2. Liam Cronin, Nebraska

3. Malik Heinselman, Ohio State

4. Patrick Mckee, Minnesota

5. Rayvon Foley, Michigan State

6. Eric Barnett, Wisconsin

7. Devin Schroder, Purdue

8. Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern

9. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan

10. Justin Cardani, Illinois

11. Robert Howard, Penn State

12. Jacob Moran, Indiana

13. Dylan Shawver, Rutgers

14. Zach Spence, Maryland





133 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State

2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa

3. Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers

4. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

5. Chris Cannon, Northwestern

6. Jack Medley, Michigan

7. Boo Dryden, Minnesota

8. Jordan Decatur, Ohio State

9. Jacob Rundell, Purdue

10. Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin

11. Tucker Sjomeling, Nebraska

12. Jordan Hamdan, Michigan State

13. Kyle Luigs, Indiana

14. Jackson Cockrell, Maryland





141 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Jaydin Eierman, Iowa

2. Nick Lee, Penn State

3. Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers

4. Chad Red, Nebraska

5. Dylan Duncan, Illinois

6. Marcus Polanco, Minnesota

7. Dylan D’Emilio, Ohio State

8. Drew Mattin, Michigan

9. Parker Filius, Purdue

10. Cayden Rooks, Indiana

11. Danny Bertoni, Maryland

12. Matt Santos, Michigan State

13. Colin Valdiviez, Northwestern

14. Dominic Dentino, Wisconsin





149 LBS. (6 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State

2. Max Murin, Iowa

3. Griffin Parriott, Purdue

4. Yahya Thomas, Northwestern

5. Kanen Storr, Michigan

6. Michael Blockhus, Minnesota

7. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska

8. Mike VanBrill, Rutgers

9. Graham Rooks, Indiana

10. Peyton Omania, Michigan State

11. Beau Bartlett, Penn State

12. Drew Scharenbrock, Wisconsin

13. Christian Kanzler, Illinois

14. Michael North, Maryland





157 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern

2. Kaleb Young, Iowa

3. Brayton Lee, Minnesota

4. Kendall Coleman, Purdue

5. Brady Berge, Penn State

6. Will Lewan, Michigan

7. Chase Saldate, Michigan State

8. Garrett Model, Wisconsin

9. Elijah Cleary, Ohio State

10. Caleb Licking, Nebraska

11. Michael Doestsch, Maryland

12. Johnny Mologousis, Illinois

13. Luke Baughman, Indiana

14. NO ENTRY, Rutgers





165 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Alex Marinelli, Iowa

2. Dan Braunagel, Illinois

3. Ethan Smith, Ohio State

4. Cameron Amine, Michigan

5. Andrew Sparks, Minnesota

6. Joe Lee, Penn State

7. Peyton Robb, Nebraska

8. Jack Tucker, Michigan State

9. Nick South, Indiana

10. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Purdue

11. Jonathan Spadafora, Maryland

12. David Ferrante, Northwestern

13. Brett Donner, Rutgers

14. Josh Otto, Wisconsin





174 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Michael Kemerer, Iowa

2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska

3. Carter Starocci, Penn State

4. Logan Massa, Michigan

5. Donnell Washington, Indiana

6. Kaleb Romero, Ohio State

7. Jackson Turley, Rutgers

8. Jared Krattinger, Wisconsin

9. Jake Allar, Minnesota

10. Drew Hughes, Michigan State

11. DJ Shannon, Illinois

12. Emil Soehnien, Purdue

13. Troy Fisher, Northwestern

14. Philip Spadafora, Maryland





184 LBS. (7 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State

2. Christopher Weiler, Wisconsin

3. Layne Malczewski, Michigan State

4. Owen Webster, Minnesota

5. John Poznanski, Rutgers

6. Taylor Venz, Nebraska

7. Max Lyon, Purdue

8. Zach Braunagel, Illinois

9. Nelson Brands, Iowa

10. Rocky Jordan, Ohio State

11. Kyle Cochran, Maryland

12. Jaden Bullock, Michigan

13. Jon Halvorsen, Northwestern

14. Santon Cantu III, Indiana





197 LBS. (5 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Eric Schultz, Nebraska

2. Myles Amine, Michigan

3. Jacob Warner, Iowa

4. Cam Caffey, Michigan State

5. Lucas Davison, Northwestern

6. Thomas Penola, Purdue

7. Michael Beard, Penn State

8. Matt Wroblewski, Illinois

9. Gavin Hoffman, Ohio State

10. Billy Janzer, Rutgers

11. Garrett Joles, Minnesota

12. Jaron Smith, Maryland

13. Nick Willham, Indiana

14. Andrew Salemme, Wisconsin





285 LBS. (6 NCAA qualifiers)

1. Gable Steveson Minnesota

2. Mason Parris Michigan

3. Tony Cassioppi Iowa

4. Luke Luffman, Illinois

5. Christian Lance, Nebraska

6. Trent Hilger, Wisconsin

7. Greg Krekvlier, Penn State

8. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State

9 Christian Rebottaro Michigan State

10. Jack Heyob, Northwestern

11. Christian Colucci, Rutgers

12. Dorian Keys, Purdue

13. Rudy Streck, Indiana

14. Garrett Kappes, Maryland





(NCAA automatic qualifying bids)