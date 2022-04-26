Four-star DE Adepoju Adebawore returns to Iowa City

After visiting Iowa City for a game last season, four-star defensive end Adepoju Adebawore was able to make a return trip to campus to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice on Saturday.

"We got to watch the spring game, took some pictures, and then we had meetings with the coaches, which was the highlight of the trip," said Adebawore. "The coaches stood out to me by explaining a lot of things I didn’t know and being real with me through it all."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Adebawore, whose older brother plays at Northwestern, made the trip to Iowa with high school teammate Edric Hill. Right now, both prospects have yet to narrow down their long list of offers, but the Hawkeyes remain in contention.

"It's a great program with a great culture and great coaches," Adebawore said. "I will definitely keep them in mind."

A four-star prospect, Adebawore currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Georgia, LSU< Arkansas, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, and Iowa State.

This spring, he has been able to visit Iowa, Georgia, Northwestern, and Oklahoma, and plans to start scheduling his official visits soon.

"I am starting to schedule officials," said Adebawore. "I'm not sure where yet, just know that most of them will be in June."