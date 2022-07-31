Four-star DE Jayshawn Ross visits Iowa

Four-star defensive end Jayshawn Ross was in Iowa City to attend the Hawkeye Tailgater on Sunday. For the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kansas City native, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the Iowa program and build upon his relationship with the coaching staff.

"The Hawkeyes and I have taken our relationship to the next level," said Ross.

During the visit, Ross was able to sit down and talk in-depth with Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who described his all-in approach when it comes to recruiting.

"I talked to Kelvin Bell and his message was that at the end of the day you can only commit to one school," Ross said. "What’s the point of committing somewhere when they aren’t making the efforts to come see you play or come see you at your school on those visiting days?"

Currently, Ross holds 15 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Iowa State.

Up next for the Class of 2024 prospect will be game day visits during the season this fall, which will include a return trip to Iowa City.