Four star guard enjoys Iowa visit
Parker Friedrichsen didn’t know what to expect on his official visit to Iowa. The 2023 four star shooting guard came away impressed by what he saw.“It was really cool,” he said. “I kind of underest...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news