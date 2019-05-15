News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 16:14:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star guard excited by Iowa offer

Eaja7exob0dwchi41urj
Nimari Burnett was excited to pick up an offer from Iowa.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Four star guard Nimari Burnett lives in California, but he calls the Midwest home. The Chicago area native was back in the Midwest this past weekend on the Nike EYBL circuit stop in Indianapolis wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}