Four-star junior Bensley Joseph takes a look at his recruitment
SPRINGFIELD, MA. – A hard-nosed, competitive lead guard that makes others around him better, Bensley Joseph is about to take a greater look at his recruitment. Running the point for the prestigious Cushing Academy program, the Rivals150 junior recapped his ongoing season and which schools have prioritized him of late.
“The year is going strong. Right now, we are 10-3 and we are just looking to keep pushing to win some more games,” Joseph said before stating what he prides himself on the greatest. “Leadership, getting everyone involved and trying to come out with wins as much as possible.”
Holding eight scholarship offers, Joseph told Rivals.com that, from those eight, Georgetown and Iowa are the most in contact with him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgetown: “They want to bring in another point guard, someone that can push it, play right away and hopefully help them win as much as possible.
“He is a good coach (Patrick Ewing) and that is a good program in the Big East. Overall, it is a great school in (Washington) DC.”
Iowa: “They were the first high-major to offer me so that means something. I like Coach Fran (McCaffery) a lot. They have a great staff. I visited there and they have a great school. We stay in contact a lot.”
Miami: “They have come and watched me a couple of game and have liked me a lot. Right now, after Chris Lykes leaves, they want a new, upcoming ACC point guard so they are just saying that they are going to keep coming to watch me and for me to keep doing what I have to do and leading the team.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
While Joseph has yet to take an official visit, the plan is to begin taking such trips once his season completes. “I will most likely take some in the spring but as far as scheduling them, I don’t know yet,” Joseph said before answering the question of where he would like to take his junior year official visits to. “Possibly, Miami, Georgetown and a few others down south.”
The 81st rated junior in America, Joseph has a college-ready frame already in tow, and uses it well as a downhill attacker that can practically get wherever he wants with the ball. A constant competitor that sports a good feel for the game at the lead guard spot, he is also a more than capable defender that can lock his man up. Expect for his recruitment to pick up again this spring running with the Expressions program on the Nike EYBL circuit which will likely lead to a signing in the fall.