SPRINGFIELD, MA. – A hard-nosed, competitive lead guard that makes others around him better, Bensley Joseph is about to take a greater look at his recruitment. Running the point for the prestigious Cushing Academy program, the Rivals150 junior recapped his ongoing season and which schools have prioritized him of late. “The year is going strong. Right now, we are 10-3 and we are just looking to keep pushing to win some more games,” Joseph said before stating what he prides himself on the greatest. “Leadership, getting everyone involved and trying to come out with wins as much as possible.” Holding eight scholarship offers, Joseph told Rivals.com that, from those eight, Georgetown and Iowa are the most in contact with him.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgetown: “They want to bring in another point guard, someone that can push it, play right away and hopefully help them win as much as possible. “He is a good coach (Patrick Ewing) and that is a good program in the Big East. Overall, it is a great school in (Washington) DC.” Iowa: “They were the first high-major to offer me so that means something. I like Coach Fran (McCaffery) a lot. They have a great staff. I visited there and they have a great school. We stay in contact a lot.” Miami: “They have come and watched me a couple of game and have liked me a lot. Right now, after Chris Lykes leaves, they want a new, upcoming ACC point guard so they are just saying that they are going to keep coming to watch me and for me to keep doing what I have to do and leading the team.”

WHAT'S NEXT?