After traveling all over for camps this month, four-star offensive lineman Connor Colby decided there is no place like home. So the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Cedar Rapids native made the call tonight and committed to Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Nothing compared to Iowa," Colby told HawkeyeReport.com. "It felt like home from the first time I stepped foot on campus."

A four-star prospect in the Class of 2021, Colby chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, and Iowa State.

For Iowa, it was offensive line coach Tim Polasek that took the call on Friday night and received the commitment from the soon to be junior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

"I called Coach Polasek and gave him the good news," said Colby. "He kept yelling 'Oh my God' and was super excited."