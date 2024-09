Brady Koehler, a four-star power forward and the No. 109 player in the 2025 recruiting class, took an official visit to Iowa last weekend. Hailing from Indianapolis Cathedral, Koehler is one of the fastest risers in his class and is a nationally-coveted prospect.

He caught up with Hawkeye Beacon this week to discuss his trip to Iowa City, why the Hawkeyes could be a contender in his recruitment, what he most wants from the school he chooses and more.