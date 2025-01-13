What Mark Gronowski Missing the Spring Means for the Hawkeyes

On Friday afternoon, Iowa Athletics shared that recently signed South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronowski will miss the spring in order to recovery from a surgery he'll undergo in the coming weeks.

“Mark played last season with a common football-related injury,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “While he could have continued to play through the injury, Mark is choosing to have a procedure to address the issue, and we support him in his decision.”

Not publicly shared prior to his commitment to the Hawkeyes, Gronowski's injury will inevitably affect the Hawkeyes preparation for the 2025 season. But just how much? Let's dive into the potential fallout from the surgery and missed time from Iowa's presumed starter in the fall.