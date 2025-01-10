Gronowski to Miss Spring Following Surgery

Gronowski will miss spring workouts. (Photo by © Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Iowa Athletics shared this afternoon that recently signed South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronowski "will have surgery in the coming weeks and will not begin on-field team workouts until June." Gronowski is entering his final year of college eligibiliy. “Mark played last season with a common football-related injury,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “While he could have continued to play through the injury, Mark is choosing to have a procedure to address the issue, and we support him in his decision."

Gronowski, who signed with the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, is a highly-touted addition to the roster, following several successful years with the Jackrabbits. SDSU won two national titles with him under center, and the Naperville, Illinois native won the Walter Payton Award for the FCS National Player of the year honor in 2023. Over four seasons under center for the Jackrabbits, Gronowski completed 755-of-1,188 passes for 10,309 yards and 93 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. On the ground, he had 385 carries for 1,767 yards and 37 scores. He led SDSU to an FCS national championship appearance in the 2021 FCS spring season -- his first year in Brookings -- but tore his ACL part way through the loss to Sam Houston State. Gronowski proceeded to miss the entirety of the 2021 fall season.