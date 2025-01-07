Three Thoughts on Mark Gronowski's Expected Commitment to Iowa

Iowa is expected to land the commitment of South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronowski. The two-time national champion and 2023 FCS National Player of the Year as one year of eligibility remaining. He elected to play one more year at the college level as opposed to opting for the NFL.

In Three Thoughts, we'll break down where Gronowski fits in the QB room, discuss the fact that he'll be with the program for just one more year and hit on what's next for the Hawkeyes in the transfer portal.