COMMIT: Iowa Adds South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski

South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski has committed to Iowa out of the portal. The top-ranked available QB according to Rivals, Gronowski was considered a four-star portal target and the No. 30 player this cycle.

Gronowski leaves SDSU as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the program's history, as well as one of the top gunslingers in the FCS. Over four seasons under center for the Jackrabbits, Gronowski completed 755-of-1,188 passes for 10,309 yards and 93 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. On the ground, he had 385 carries for 1,767 yards and 37 scores.

A proven winner, the Nequa Valley High School product led his team to the FCS National Championship in three of his four seasons as a starter, with Jackrabbits taking the national title in 2022 and 2023. This season, SDSU fell to North Dakota State in the FCS semi-finals, 28-21.

Gronowski started for South Dakota State against Iowa in 2022, where he completed 10-of-26 passes for 87 yards in Iowa's 7-3 victory. His lone other start against Power 4 competition came against Oklahoma State this season, where Gronowski finished 20-of-36 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 44-20 Oklahoma State win.