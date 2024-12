Iowa added the commitment of Central Michigan transfer DL Jonah Pace on Monday evening. A priority target for the Hawkeyes in the portal, Pace will add some much-needed depth to the Iowa defensive line. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

In Three Thoughts, we'll break down where Pace can make his biggest impact with the Hawkeyes, how valuable his presence could be with the Hawkeyes, if Iowa will continue to pursue other DL in the portal and more.