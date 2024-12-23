COMMIT: Central Michigan DL Jonah Pace Chooses Iowa

Central Michigan defensive lineman and three-star portal prospect Jonah Pace has committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal. He took an official visit to campus December 13-14.
Premium subscribers knew of Pace's visit dates and expected a commitment.
Pace spent the previous four years in Mount Pleasant, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6'5", 285-pound DL saw the field over the last three seasons for the Chippewas, totaling 54 tackles, 12 TFL, five sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal. His most productive season came in 2024, when he posted 34 tackles and four sacks. The other statistics each came this season as well, aiding his All-MAC honorable mention team efforts.
He served as a team captain this year.
Originally from Marengo, Illinois, Pace was recruited by Iowa and Iowa State out of high school, but never received an offer. He chose MAC stalwart Central Michigan over FCS offers from programs like Fordham, North Dakota, Indiana State, Illinois State and others.
"In the end, the combination of playing at the FBS level along with everything that Central Michigan has to offer was too hard for me to pass up," he told EdgyTim at the time. "My family is totally on board with my decision and they are really happy and excited for me."
Rivals considered Pace a two-star prospect out of high school.