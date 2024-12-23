COMMIT: Central Michigan DL Jonah Pace Chooses Iowa

Central Michigan defensive lineman and three-star portal prospect Jonah Pace has committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal. He took an official visit to campus December 13-14.

Pace spent the previous four years in Mount Pleasant, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6'5", 285-pound DL saw the field over the last three seasons for the Chippewas, totaling 54 tackles, 12 TFL, five sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal. His most productive season came in 2024, when he posted 34 tackles and four sacks. The other statistics each came this season as well, aiding his All-MAC honorable mention team efforts.

He served as a team captain this year.