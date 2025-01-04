COMMIT: SDSU Transfer DT Bryce Hawthorne Picks Iowa

South Dakota State transfer defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne has committed to Iowa . A Freshman All-American in his first year on the field for the Jackrabbits, Hawthorne has three years of eligibility remaining.

After playing in three games and redshirting during his true freshman campaign, Hawthorne became a regular part of the defensive line rotation for the Jackrabbits in his second year with the program. Over 14 games in 2024, he contributed 22 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was named to the FCS Freshmen All-America team by FCS Central.

At 6'3", 285 pounds, Hawthorne could be a major addition and should be expected to compete for snaps right away on Kelvin Bell's defensive line. He'll join Aaron Graves, Jeremiah Pittman and fellow transfer Jonah Pace at defensive tackle for Iowa, each of whom have just one year of eligibility remaining in their college careers.

Adding Pace and Hawthorne to the group after losing Yahya Black to graduation is big for the defensive tackle rotation going into next season. Between his last two season on the field for the Hawkeyes, Black contributed 85 tackles, 4.5 sacks and six pass breakups.