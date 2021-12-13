Four-star QB Marco Lainez commits to Iowa

Four-star quarterback Marco Lainez is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound New Jersey native in the Class of 2023 announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.

Lainez, who visited Iowa City twice this past year, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion.

"I just love everything about the program," Lainez told Rivals.com. "Going out there and meeting Coach O'Keefe and Coach Ferentz - both Ferentzes - and talking with Spencer (Petras) and talking with Nate (Stanley) it seems like a perfect fit for me. With the culture there, it's a really family oriented culture and they just want to develop guys into the best athletes and men that they can be."

Overall, Lainez is commitment No. 3 for Iowa as he joins Ben Kueter and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.