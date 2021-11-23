Four-star QB Marco Lainez makes return trip to Iowa

Four-star quarterback Marco Lainez visited Iowa City over the summer to camp with the Hawkeyes and returned this past weekend for a game day visit. For the 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound New Jersey native, it was an opportunity to reconnect with the Iowa coaching staff and see a game at Kinnick Stadium for the first time.

"First I met with the staff and took a tour of the facilities and sat down with coaches," said Lainez. "Then on game day I really got to see the energy in Kinnick Stadium. It was amazing. Everyone loves the Hawkeyes."

"Another great thing that stood out to me was the players," Lainez said. "They truly are one of a kind."

Serving as an unofficial host for the visit was former Hawkeye Nate Stanley, who works with the same quarterbacks coach as Lainez, Tony Racioppi, who was also on campus this weekend.

"Nate is an awesome guy," said Lainez. "He is a great resource and a person I can go to and ask advice for anything."

A four-star prospect in the Class of 2023, Lainez currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion.

Up next on the schedule for Lainez is a visit to Michigan State on November 27.

As a junior, Lainez was 95/117 passing (81.2%) for 1,735 yards with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions as he led The Hun School to a 9-0 record in 2021.

See highlights from Lainez in his junior year in the video below.