Four-star RB Jaziun Patterson commits to Iowa

Four-star running back Jaziun Patterson is headed to the University of Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Florida native announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes tonight just a couple weeks after visiting campus in Iowa City.

"I feel like Iowa is collectively a great place from the people to the campus to the atmosphere," Patterson told HawkeyeReport.com.

Leading Iowa's recruiting efforts for Patterson has been new running backs coach Ladell Betts, who played in Iowa's zone-based running scheme and feels it would be a natural fit for the Deerfield Beach star.

"A lot of what Iowa does now is what Ladell did when he was there and it would fit Jaziun well because he’s a downhill runner with physicality, elusiveness, and vision,” said Deerfield Beach head coach Jevon Glenn.

A four-star prospect, Patterson picked up more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process with a list that includes Iowa, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, Indiana, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, NC State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, and West Virginia, among others.

"He’s a great kid," Glenn said. "He’s so quiet you wouldn’t even know he’s Jaziun Patterson if someone didn’t tell you. He’s real down to earth and real sociable. He’s the kind of kid that could go anywhere in the country and fit in socially and academically because he’s a great student."

With Patterson and four of his teammates - Alton Tarber (Georgia Tech), David Conner (Florida), Daterius Lee (Florida A&M), and Joseph Kennerly (Youngstown State) - getting their college decisions out of the way tonight, the focus for Deerfield Beach now turns to trying to win state title in Class 8A this year.

"We’re excited. We’ve got a really good team coming back and we’ve been working hard,” Glenn said. “We’re going to try to make history and be the first team from Deerfield Beach to win it all."

If they are able to reach their goal, it will surely mean a big season for Patterson, who led the team with 511 yards and seven touchdowns in five games last season.

"I think he can carry us all the way," Glenn said. "He’s a three down back, a triple threat that can do it all. Wherever we go, he’s going to be the one to lead us."

Overall, Patterson is commitment No. 9 for Iowa, joining Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, Jack Dotzler, Jayden Montgomery, Kale Krogh, Carson May, Jacob Bostick, and Addison Ostrenga in the Class of 2022 for the Hawkeyes.