Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 08:50:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star safety Antonio Johnson visits Iowa

Nyh2dhmkb1iyc4zv8jno
Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods with four-star safety Antonio Johnson at the Hawkeyes' junior day.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

Four-star safety Antonio Johnson had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 180-pound East St. Louis native afterwards to get his thoughts on Io...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}