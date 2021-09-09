Four-star T.J. Power focused on winning

T.J. Power came in as the No. 64 ranked prospect in the updated 2023 Rivals150. The 6-foot-8 wing started, as he played up on 17u for BABC (Mass.) EYBL this Summer. “I’m more of a guard than people think. I would describe myself as a big ball handler who can make a lot of plays for others. I love to pass and get people involved and I think that comes from my IQ that I’ve developed playing since I was a little kid. I’m versatile and create a lot of mismatches on the floor because of my mobility and size. I have improved my shooting a lot this past year, but I still have some work to do so I can become more consistent. I bring to the floor a lot of energy because I love playing defense and can rebound with a lot of the larger centers I play against.” Power should have a steady line of college programs coming through this upcoming season to Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy. “I have offers from Providence, UConn, Penn State, Iowa, Miami, Iona, Harvard, Holy Cross, Bryant, Creighton, Oklahoma, UMass, Brown and South Carolina," Power said, “Right now I hear from South Carolina, Oklahoma, Iona, Penn State and Iowa the most.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “They’ve really made me feel like a priority. I’ve been in contact with coach Bailey, coach Chuck Martin and coach Frank Martin a lot. To me they have a toughness factor that I really like, and I would fit a need for them as a skilled player at the wing position in these next few years.” Oklahoma: “I hear from coach Custer and coach Moser. Watching the play style at Loyal-Chicago was always very appealing to me because it fits my game perfectly. And now it’s at an even higher level with coach Moser’s move to Oklahoma so that’s a place I want to keep my eye on in the future.” Iona: “I hear from coach Abetemarco almost everyday. And I’ve talked to coach Pitino a few times. To me that is a place that I will have to watch their development as coach Pitino tries to build them into the 'Gonzaga of the East' as they describe it. So, to go there and play for a coach that stresses player development and competitiveness would be a good situation for me.” Penn State: “I hear from coach Farrelly and coach Fisher. They are also a place that talks about changing the culture and becoming a top team in the Big Ten. I really like the coaches there and we have a good relationship and I look forward to getting to know more about them.” Iowa: “They’ve been on me for a while now. I talk to coach Eldridge and coach McCaffery. I think this is another school that would be a great fit for me as far as play style. They really utilize their big wings who can shoot and that’s part of my identity on the floor. Obviously, they have a great winning culture there and I really enjoy my conversations with them.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“My relationship with the people at the program will be the most important. I need to be able to trust the coaching staff and know I’m walking into a good group of guys on the team,” Power said. “I also need somewhere that stresses player development. A winning culture and a school/community that is invested in the success of the team.”

RIVALS' REACTION