HawkeyeReport - Four-star TE Gunnar Helm discusses Iowa visit

After receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes a couple weeks ago, four-star tight end Gunnar Helm stopped by Iowa City to tour the campus on Monday. Since it is currently an NCAA dead period for recruiting, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Colorado native was not able to meet with the coaches, but did his best to get a good look at everything on his own.

"I mean I really just took it into my own hands to get out there and just get a feel for the campus and what it’s like to be there in person," said Helm. "I really just walked and drove around the campus and then planned a virtual with the coaching staff in the near future to get the in-depth picture of the facilities."

Helm, whose grandfather Roger Helm played for the Hawkeyes during the Forest Evashevski era in the 1950's, was impressed by what he saw in Iowa City on Monday.

"I was in awe of how big and brand new the campus and stadium looked," Helm said. "It was crazy to me how everything looked in such great shape."

Over the past week, Helm has been able to take similar visits to Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, and says that he is hoping to get down to Texas next if possible. While it is not the same as an official visit, the trips have helped the four-star prospect start thinking about when he would like to make a decision, possibly by the end of summer.

"Seeing all of these schools is definitely speeding up my process," said Helm.

In early May, Helm narrowed his long list of offers down to a top 14, which included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington, and Wisconsin. Since then, Iowa and Texas have offered and joined the group as well.