Four-star TE Mac Markway visits Iowa

Four-star tight end Mac Markway was in Iowa City for a junior day with the Hawkeyes on Sunday. For the 6-foot-4, 250-pound St. Louis native, it was a return trip to the campus where his father, Matt Markway, played from 1996-99.

"Today's visit was awesome," said Markway. "First we did a photo shoot and then had lunch and got to listen to all the coaches talk. We got a tour of the facility and then went to position meetings."

"Then, to end it all off, I sat down with my family and Coach Ferentz and had a great talk," Markway said.

Markway's lead recruiter for the Hawkeyes is special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, who was actually a teammate of his father's at Iowa in the late 90s.

"The message from the coaches was that they want me to play for them, but it was deeper than that because of my bond with Coach Woods," said Markway.

In position meetings with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Markway saw a lot of what Iowa likes to do with their tight ends fitting well with his skill set.

"I pride myself on being an all-around tight end who lines up in-line and flexed out and can block, catch, and do it all," Markway said.

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Markway felt the visit was a success as he was able to learn more about the program and their interest in him.

"The overall feeling was great," said Markway. "Iowa is definitely one of our top places without a doubt. I love the NFL way they do things around there."

Since decommitting from Florida last month following a coaching change for the Gators, Markway has completely reopened his recruiting. He has now visited Iowa and Miami and hopes to schedule more trips in the near future.

"We are just taking it slow and steady," Markway said. "We are not sure who we will visit next."

A Rivals250 prospect, Markway has earned 28 scholarship offers during the recruiting process so far with a list that includes Iowa, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and West Virginia.