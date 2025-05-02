Ben McCollum Coaching Contract Details Released

A little over a month ago, Ben McCollum was officially announced as the new head coach for Iowa men's basketball. Now, courtesy of an open records request from the Associated Press, we have the details on the memorandum of understanding for McCollum's first contract at Iowa. (The official contract has not been made available as of yet.)

The key details for the contract:

* it's a 6-year contract, running through the 2030-31 season

* it includes a total compensation package of $22.75 million over those six year, which does not include potential incentive-based bonuses

* the contract has a starting base salary of $500,000, plus supplemental income of $2.85 million for a total of $3.35 million for McCollum's first-year compensation (not counting incentives)

* the compensation is set to increase each year, hitting $4.1 million total in 2030-31

For comparison, Fran McCaffery was paid $3.4 million in total compensation last season and was set to earn $3.5 million in compensation from Iowa for the 2025-26 season.

McCollum's deal also includes a minimum annual salary pool of $2,095,00 for his coaching staff, which includes four assistant coaches and other staff members.