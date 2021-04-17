HawkeyeReport - Four-star TE Micah Riley-Ducker visits Iowa spring practice

With the Hawkeyes holding an open practice, several recruits were among those in attendance at Kinnick Stadium today. One of those was four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, who got the chance to sit in the stands and watch the Iowa coaches and players at work in spring practice.

"It was a great day," said Riley-Ducker. "I’m glad I got to come watch some football."

"I always love coming to Iowa City," he continued. "It feels like a second home."

Riley-Ducker, whose father grew up in Des Moines, has followed the Hawkeyes since he was a little kid, so Iowa City has always been a special place for his family.

"I always feel welcomed when I’m in town," Riley-Ducker said. "I grew up rooting for the Hawkeyes and coming to games. I still get the same nervous feeling walking into Kinnick now as I did when I was 12."

While he was not able to meet with the Iowa coaching staff due to the recruiting dead period in place until the end of May, Riley-Ducker did hear from lead recruiter LeVar Woods this morning and looks forward to returning to Iowa City soon for his official visit.

"Coach Woods texted me this morning and said he was glad I was coming to watch, but bummed he couldn’t talk to me at all," said Riley-Ducker. "Thankfully, that will be over with in June and I’ll be able to come meet everyone."

In all, Riley-Ducker has five official visits scheduled, which are to Iowa State on June 4, Auburn on June 11, Wisconsin on June 17, Tennessee on June 21, and then Iowa on June 25.

"I just want to meet with the coaches and see all the facilities in person," he said. "Zoom doesn’t really give you the full effect."

"Hopefully something stands out for me on my visits in June that helps me make my final decision on which school I’ll attend."