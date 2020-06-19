 HawkeyeReport - Four-star TE planning Iowa visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 15:17:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star TE planning Iowa visit

Four-star tight end Gunnar Helm is planning to visit Iowa in the next couple weeks.
Four-star tight end Gunnar Helm is planning to visit Iowa in the next couple weeks.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

After picking up a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes last night, four-star tight end Gunnar Helm is planning to make a visit to the University of Iowa. With an NCAA dead period currently in p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}