Four-star tight end Thomas Fidone is beginning to narrow things down a little bit. On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound Council Bluffs native released a top six with Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and LSU making the cut.

A top 100 prospect, Fidone currently holds 32 scholarship offers with the full list including the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Florida Atlantic.