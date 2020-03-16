Four-star TE Thomas Fidone names top six
Four-star tight end Thomas Fidone is beginning to narrow things down a little bit. On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound Council Bluffs native released a top six with Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and LSU making the cut.
A top 100 prospect, Fidone currently holds 32 scholarship offers with the full list including the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Florida Atlantic.
Recruitment still open❗️ #GOTITANS⚔️. @carter_wellz w/ the vid📸 pic.twitter.com/lWd5S9BZXg— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) March 16, 2020
As a junior, Fidone finished the season with 39 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns for Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
See highlights from Fidone's junior year in the video below.