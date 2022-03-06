Four-star WR Joshua Manning talks Iowa visit

Four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning was back in Iowa City for another visit with the Hawkeyes on Saturday. On this trip, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Manning was able to spend more time with the current players at Iowa along with the Hawkeye coaching staff.

"We started off with lots of eating and then we got to tour the facility, the weight room, and the indoor field," said Manning. "After that, there was a player panel, which was awesome. That really stood out to me. Then we went into position meetings and I got to talk with Coach Copeland."

After picking up an offer from Iowa on his game day visit last November, Manning has stayed in close contact with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland and likes how the Hawkeyes approach to the recruiting process.

"I got to talk to Coach Copeland a lot and Coach Ferentz and their message was to find a place that fits me," Manning said. "The players need to do what’s best for them while the coaches are looking for what’s best for their teams."

Manning's recruiting has really taken off recently with an offer list that now includes Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Memphis. Up next for the Missouri native will be more visits as he continues to sort through all his options.

"I have K-State on Tuesday and Mizzou on March 12th," said Manning. "I’m also visiting Northwestern, Arkansas, Washington, Nebraska, and Minnesota."

As a junior, Manning finished the season with 1,194 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for Lee's Summit High School.

See highlights from Manning's junior year in the video below.