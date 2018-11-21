East Buchanan lineman Taylor Fox is counting down the days until he suits up for the Hawkeyes in 2019 and it showed on a recent trip to Iowa City.

“Everything is starting to become more and more familiar each time I go there, yet at the same time, I’m still in awe that I am going to be able to be a part of it all next year.”

Fox has not spent a second questioning the decision he made to commit to Iowa as a walk-on in late September.

“I have never been more excited about anything in my life," said Fox. "I feel as though I made the best decision I could have made.”

Every visit allows Fox to continue building a bond with his future coaches.

“I give a lot of credit to Coach Polasek for getting me to this position, so I love getting the chance to talk to him occasionally," Fox said. "I also really enjoy talking to Tyler Barnes and Scott Southmayd on the recruiting trips.”

Fox, who was on campus for their game against Northwestern, enjoyed learning more about the Hawkeyes.

“It was a really good trip," he said. "I brought along a couple of my senior teammates with me. When we first got there, we had a meal that is always good. Then we went on a tour of the facilities and proceeded down to Kinnick for warmups.”

His highlight of the visit was one that has been mentioned by a number of other recruits as well.

“My favorite part of the trip was watching the swarm come out of the tunnel," said Fox. "It gets me hyped for the game every time.”

Fox has been keeping a close eye on their season and knows that things happen on the gridiron.

“They’ve had some tough losses in games that could’ve gone either way, but that’s football.”

There are two sporting seasons left for Fox at the high school level while he continues to prepare himself for his time in Iowa City.

“I am just going to finish my senior year strong with wrestling and track still yet to come, I’ll hit the weights really hard for next fall.”