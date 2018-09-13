East Buchanan offensive lineman Taylor Fox made the most of his summer camps and played his way onto the radar of the University of Iowa football coaches.

"I think they just started showing interest in me this year when I came to a few camps this summer.”

Fox was able to get a better look at Iowa over the weekend for their in-state showdown with Iowa State.

“It was really great," said Fox. "I really loved talking to the coaches and former players. It was an awesome atmosphere that was really fun to be a part of.”

There were a few things that Fox felt he enjoyed the most overall while on campus.

“My favorite part was definitely being down in the end zone during warm ups, talking with coaches, and then the players coming out of the tunnel.”

Fox was able to interact more with a number of the Hawkeye coaches.

“I spoke with Scott Southmayd, Reese Morgan, Tyler Barnes, and briefly talked to Tim Polasek and Kelvin Bell," Fox said. "It was really awesome that they took their time out of their really busy day to come talk to me and the other recruits. It was a really positive experience.”

Iowa as a whole is something that Fox has a lot of respect for.

“I think it’s a great program led by some amazing people.”

Fox remains unsure about where he sits on the Hawkeye recruiting board but is hopeful that an option may open up going forward.

“Nothing official yet, but I’m hoping for a walk on position.”

While growing up following Iowa, the chance to walk-on in Iowa City is something that Fox knows would be a big deal.

“It would be an awesome opportunity.”

Fox does hold a number of scholarships from smaller programs at this point.

“A couple of Division II schools have given me offers like Wayne State, Sioux Falls, and Augustana.”

There is at least one more visit planned as of now for Fox.

“I’m going back to Iowa again this Saturday for the Iowa vs. UNI game and that’s all I have planned so far, but I might catch a few more.”

Fox likes the way things are going for him and his team this fall at the high school level.

“Great. We are sitting at 2-1 right now," he said. "We hit a little rough patch last week, but we’re going to come back stronger from it.”