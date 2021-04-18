HawkeyeReport - Fredrick headed to the transfer portal

The transfer portal has hit the Iowa basketball roster once again. This time it’s third year sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick leaving the Hawkeye program.

Fredrick started 27 of 31 Iowa games this year and missed most of two other games due to a foot injury. He averaged 7.5 points per game and 1.1 rebounds, while shooting 47.4% from three point range.

It is unknown where he will be headed, but there have been rumors since the end of the season associating Fredrick with the University of Kentucky program.

Fran McCaffery has a long history with the Fredrick family. He coached his uncle at Notre Dame and Fredrick actually committed to Iowa and was willing to walk-on for a year if a scholarship didn’t open up because he wanted to play for McCaffery.

After redshirting in his freshman season, Fredrick moved into the starting lineup the following season, averaging 10.2 points per game and shooting 46.1% from three point land. During that first year as a starter, he missed six games due to an issue with his foot.

With his departure, Iowa now has two scholarship players who have left via the transfer portal. Jack Nunge also transferred and has since landed at Xavier. Walk-on’s Michael Baer and Austin Ash are also in the portal.

Iowa has for sure lost Luka Garza to graduation. Jordan Bohannon’s status moving forward is still unknown. Bohannon has indicated that he would come back for a six year if the state of Iowa passed name, image, and likeness legislation, which they failed to do. Joe Wieskamp has also declared for the NBA Draft. While the junior guard has not officially retained an agent, the expectation is that Wieskamp has played his final game in an Iowa uniform.