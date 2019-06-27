After a redshirt season, C.J. Fredrick knew he would have a role to play on the Iowa basketball team this coming season. That role has certainly expanded in the last month following the departure of Isaiah Moss and then Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery that could lead to him being sidelined for the upcoming season. Fredrick discusses those changes and how it impacts him, how he has developed from a physical standpoint, and the move of the three point line.

