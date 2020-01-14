There may have been a little begging and pleading from C.J. Fredrick. At the end of the day, the pain subsided in the stress reaction in his foot and the redshirt freshman guard returned to the starting lineup for the Hawkeyes on Tuesday night. All he did was play play 31 minutes, score 11 points, dish out 5 assists, and pull down 6 rebounds in Iowa's convincing road win at Northwestern. Following the win, Fredrick discusses his path back on to the court this week and how he was feeling after the game.

