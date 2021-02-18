HawkeyeReport - Fredrick returns to action

Iowa's C.J. Fredrick remains day to day in his playing status, but today was one of those days where his ailing foot felt well enough to do what he loves to do, play basketball. The sophomore guard played a total of 31 minutes and while he only scored five points, Fredrick had a key three late in the first half that helped propel the Hawkeyes to a convincing win in Madison. Following the victory, Fredrick spoke to the media about how his injury is feeling, playing more minutes than he has in a month, and how this team is coming together.

