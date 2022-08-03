Freitag talks Iowa offer

Daniel Freitag, a 6-foot-3 rising junior guard from Bloomington (MN) Jefferson, is one of the state’s top athletes and two-sports talents in the Class of 2024. He has scholarship offers in basketball from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Baylor, Nebraska, Iowa State and most recently, Iowa. Frietag added his first offer in football after attending the Minnesota football camp in June.

Freitag shined at the Wisconsin team camp last June, earning him a scholarship offer from the Badgers. Minnesota followed by offering the Jaguar standout in July. Iowa State joined the fray this year and Baylor offered him in May.

Freitag averaged a school-record 26.7 points per game this season as the Jaguars finished 20-7, losing to Park of Cottage Grove 72-68 in the Section 3AAAA semifinals. He scored in double figures in all 24 contests. Freitag scored 20 or more points in 20 of 24 games with two games with more than 40 points and five more above 30. He had a career-best 41 points versus Orono. Freitag led the Jaguars in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocked and was named the Metro West Conference MVP.

Freitag averaged 10.2 points per game as a freshman as the Jaguars finished 11-9, losing to Shakopee 48-40 in the Section 2AAAA semifinals. He scored in double figures in 11 of 18 contests, including nine of his final ten games. Freitag had a season-best 21 points versus Chaska.

Freitag had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Jefferson’s season opener against Chaska on the gridiron. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury on his second touchdown grab and was forced to miss the rest of the season. His catch, however, did earn him a KARE-11 TV Play of the Week award.

Hawkeye Report caught up with Freitag Monday night at the Twin Cities Pro Am to learn more about summer with the Howard Pulley AAU program, his recruitment and most recent offer.

Hawkeye Report: How pleased were you with the AAU summer?

Daniel Freitag: It was a good summer. We didn’t do what we wanted to. We might have underachieved, even from last year and we didn’t do too much last year. It definitely could have been better, but we all enjoyed the season together.

Hawkeye Report: Was that kind of nice because you had a tight knit group last year and had a lot of the same guys this year? Was it nice to build that relationship with them?

Daniel Freitag: Yes. The six or seven players that continued to stay with Howard Pulley, it was cool to be with them, but we did end up getting a few new guys. Some left us midseason, but we welcomed them in and enjoyed pour time with them as well.

Hawkeye Report: What’s the latest on the recruitment? Any new offers?

Daniel Freitag: No new offers. I’m talking to Purdue, Virginia and Kansas right now, I’d say the most, out of teams that haven’t offered. No new offers.

Hawkeye Report: Still four offers?

Daniel Freitag: Six.

Hawkeye Report: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Baylor. What were the last two?

Daniel Freitag: Iowa and Nebraska.

Hawkeye Report: Have you made some plans to visit some schools either in August or once schools starts and make some visits and go to some football games.

Daniel Freitag: Yes. We rescheduled the Baylor official. I was supposed to have a Baylor official a few days from now, but we ended up rescheduling it. I think Wisconsin wants to get me down for a football game.

Hawkeye Report: You mentioned Iowa, a new school. When did they offer you?

Daniel Freitag: They offered me during the MBCA (Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association) camp. I don’t have the exact date, but then (June 17-18). Iowa and Nebraska also want me to come down pretty soon here as well.

Hawkeye Report: Have you ever been down to Iowa at all?

Daniel Freitag: I have not. Not the University, but Iowa State, for sure.

Hawkeye Report: Nebraska offered a few Minnesota kids like Isaac Asuma, Jack Robison, Nolan Winter and Jackson McAndrew. What do you know about them?

Daniel Freitag: I see what they are doing. They threw me, Jack, Jackson and Nolan all offers. I took note of that. I have no connection with Issac Asuma (who plays for rival D1 Minnesota), but it’s cool that they are recruiting out of Minnesota pretty heavily.

Hawkeye Report: What about the Gophers? What are you hearing from them lately?

Daniel Freitag: Pretty calm with the Gophers. I’ve been hearing from the football team as well. They are always nice to talk to. It’s just normal. It’s been a year plus since I’ve gotten the offer, so we just remain consistent.

Hawkeye Report: What are you doing August 15th (the first day for Minnesota high school practices to start)?

Daniel Freitag: I think we have football.

Hawkeye Report: Are you going to play football this year?

Daniel Freitag: That’s a good question. I believe so.

Hawkeye Report: Are you excited about that. You haven’t been on the field since you got hurt in the season opener last year?

Daniel Freitag: I think that’s why I’m kind of hesitating going into it, just because it has been so long since I have gone at in pads, but I’m looking forward to it.

Hawkeye Report: Are you hearing from any other schools for football? I know that Minnesota offered you after the camp. Any other schools showing interest in you for football?

Daniel Freitag: I’m hearing from Wisconsin, Baylor and Iowa State.

Hawkeye Report: Any thought about what you might do college-wise? I know that it is so far away in terms of trying to play both sports? Is that something you would even think about doing?

Daniel Freitag: Yes, I’m definitely thinking about it, but it’s so far away, I still haven’t made a decision.



