Frericks excited about walk-on opportunity at Iowa
An official visit over the weekend is what led Cedar Falls tight end Jackson Frericks to accept a walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Frericks to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.
Q: Why did you end up picking Iowa?
FRERICKS: After my visit, the strength and conditioning program is what finalized my decision. Also, the history of Iowa's development of tight ends.
Q: When was that visit?
FRERICKS: This past Sunday.
Q: Was it an official trip?
FRERICKS: Yes, I was unable to go on Saturday due to a basketball game.
Q: How was the visit overall?
FRERICKS: It was a great visit.
Q: What was your schedule during the day?
FRERICKS: I first got to meet with Coach Brian Ferentz and talk to him. After that, I met with Coach Doyle and then I went to a brunch. I then went back to the facility and met with Coach Kirk Ferentz. Then we took some photos.
Q: What would you say was your highlight of the visit?
FRERICKS: My highlight was talking with Coach Kirk Ferentz and talking about Iowa football. I also really enjoyed talking with Coach Doyle and how their strength program works.
Q: What did you learn about Iowa on the trip that stood out most?
FRERICKS: That the strength and conditioning coach and the program have confidence in me that if I continue to work hard and trust the process, I can gain the weight and strength I will need to play at this level.
Q: You mentioned their success of tight ends. Did what Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson do this past year play a role at all?
FRERICKS: Absolutely. Iowa shows that they throw and trust their tight ends to be a major factor in the offense. They were exciting to watch.
Q: What other schools were you considering?
FRERICKS: I was considering Iowa State.
Q: How important were the Iowa coaches in your decision?
FRERICKS: The coaches were very important. I can't wait to get started with them.
Q: How does it feel to know you will remain teammates with Jack Campbell?
FRERICKS: It feels great to be able to still play with him. He's a great teammate.
Q: How do you feel about Iowa's recruiting class overall in 2019?
FRERICKS: I think it's loaded with talent and I can't wait to meet with them.
Very excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa! #Swarm19 pic.twitter.com/6KP3YTSKoK— Jackson (@Frericks205) January 29, 2019
As a senior, Frericks finished the season with 29 catches for 346 yards and five touchdowns for Cedar Falls.
See highlights from his senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)