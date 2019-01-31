An official visit over the weekend is what led Cedar Falls tight end Jackson Frericks to accept a walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Frericks to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.

Q: Why did you end up picking Iowa?

FRERICKS: After my visit, the strength and conditioning program is what finalized my decision. Also, the history of Iowa's development of tight ends.

Q: When was that visit?

FRERICKS: This past Sunday.

Q: Was it an official trip?

FRERICKS: Yes, I was unable to go on Saturday due to a basketball game.

Q: How was the visit overall?

FRERICKS: It was a great visit.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

FRERICKS: I first got to meet with Coach Brian Ferentz and talk to him. After that, I met with Coach Doyle and then I went to a brunch. I then went back to the facility and met with Coach Kirk Ferentz. Then we took some photos.

Q: What would you say was your highlight of the visit?

FRERICKS: My highlight was talking with Coach Kirk Ferentz and talking about Iowa football. I also really enjoyed talking with Coach Doyle and how their strength program works.

Q: What did you learn about Iowa on the trip that stood out most?

FRERICKS: That the strength and conditioning coach and the program have confidence in me that if I continue to work hard and trust the process, I can gain the weight and strength I will need to play at this level.

Q: You mentioned their success of tight ends. Did what Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson do this past year play a role at all?

FRERICKS: Absolutely. Iowa shows that they throw and trust their tight ends to be a major factor in the offense. They were exciting to watch.

Q: What other schools were you considering?

FRERICKS: I was considering Iowa State.

Q: How important were the Iowa coaches in your decision?

FRERICKS: The coaches were very important. I can't wait to get started with them.

Q: How does it feel to know you will remain teammates with Jack Campbell?

FRERICKS: It feels great to be able to still play with him. He's a great teammate.

Q: How do you feel about Iowa's recruiting class overall in 2019?

FRERICKS: I think it's loaded with talent and I can't wait to meet with them.