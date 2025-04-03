Freshman Tight End Gavin Hoffman to Enter Transfer Portal

in other news
As he shared on social media Thursday afternoon, Iowa freshman tight end Gavin Hoffman will enter the transfer portal.
In a post, Hoffman thanked a variety of staff members for their involvement in his development and the opportunity to to play for the Hawkeyes. He also shared his appreciation for his teammates before sharing his plans to enter the portal.
Hoffman did not see any game action last season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
A high three-star recruit out of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Leawood, Kansas, Hoffman was one of the more highly-touted prospects in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class. Prior to his arrival on campus, Hawkeye Beacon tabbed Hoffman as one of the recruits in the 2024 class we were most excited about.
On film, Hoffman shows good speed for a tight end prospect and an impressive ability to work himself open and find holes in defensive schemes. His hands also look strong, and he does a good job of attacking the ball rather than waiting for it to come to him. He shows the ability to make plays in the middle of the field, as well as near the end zone.
As a junior, Hoffman had 38 receptions for 685 yards (long of 78) and 11 touchdowns in 10 games while playing as a wide receiver. As a senior, Hoffman transitioned into a tight end role and hauled in 22 receptions for 542 yards (long of 83) and six touchdowns in eight games. He enrolled early, joining the Iowa roster in the spring of 2024.
Hoffman pointed to the opportunity to develop at Iowa as a main reason he chose the Hawkeyes out of high school.
"At a development standpoint, they have a really good reputation of their tight ends getting to the next level," Hoffman told us after receiving his Iowa offer. "That's obviously a dream of mine. I like Coach (Abdul) Hodge, but also, it's definitely the reputation of what they've been developing there the last 30 years. I feel like my chances of getting to the league [at Iowa] are a lot higher."
Out of high school, Hoffman received offers from programs including Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and more.